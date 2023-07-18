SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Subject wise Syllabus, Download PDF

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in SBI. Download SBI PO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India releases an official SBI PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for the posts of Probationary Officers in SBI. The candidates are selected for SBI PO posts based on their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. All interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to plan their strategy as per the exam requirements.

Along with the SBI PO syllabus, aspirants must be well-acquainted with the SBI PO exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the authority. Going by past trends and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SBI PO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyze the SBI PO syllabus to plan a robust strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed SBI PO syllabus PDF, including the SBI PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the convenience of aspirants.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Probationary Officers Vacancies To be updated soon Category SBI PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview & Group Exercises Maximum Marks Prelims-100 Mains-250 Duration Prelims- 1 hour Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the SBI PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the SBI PO Syllabus below:

SBI PO Syllabus PDF Download Here

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The SBI PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Simplification/ Approximation

Permutation, Combination & Probability

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

Mixtures and Alligations

Speed, Time and Distance

Data Interpretation

Sequence and Series

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Surds and Indices

Number Systems, etc Reasoning Alphanumeric Series

Data Sufficiency

Directions

Logical Reasoning

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Order

Coded Inequalities

Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Tabulation

Input-Output, etc English Fill in the blanks

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Vocabulary

Para jumbles

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Paragraph Completion

Tenses Rules

Sentence Completion, etc

SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The SBI PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Data Analysis & Interpretation Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Charts & Tables

Missing Case DI

Bar Graph

Let it Case DI

Permutation and Combination

Radar Graph Caselet

Probability

Data Sufficiency

Pie Charts, etc Reasoning Verbal Reasoning

Double Lineup

Scheduling

Syllogism

Circular Seating Arrangement

Linear Seating Arrangement

Input Output

Blood Relations

Critical Reasoning

Analytical and Decision Making

Coding and Decoding

Code Inequalities

Directions and Distances

Ordering and Ranking

Data Sufficiency

Course of Action, etc General/Economy/Banking Awareness Current Affairs

General Knowledge

Static Awareness

Financial Awareness

Banking Awareness

Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Principles of Insurance, etc English Language Reading Comprehension

Error Spotting

Cloze Test

Grammar

Word Association

Para Jumbles

Verbal Ability

Vocabulary

Sentence Improvement

Fill in the blanks Computer Internet

Memory

Keyboard Shortcuts

Computer Abbreviation

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Number System

Microsoft Office

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

Basic of Logic Gates

Networking

Operating System, etc

Weightage of SBI PO Syllabus 2023

The SBI PO preliminary Examination consisting of an Objective Test for 100 marks, will be conducted online. The exam stage comprises 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section).

The SBI PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of marks for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration Quantitative Aptitude 30 100 20 minutes Reasoning 35 20 minutes English 35 20 minutes Total 100 1 hour SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration Data Analysis and Interpretation 30 50 45 minutes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 40 50 50 minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) 2 50 30 minutes Total - 250 -

How to Cover SBI PO Syllabus 2023?

SBI PO is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI PO syllabus to discover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

Check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.

Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.

Attempt mock papers and SBI PO previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.

Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.

Best Books for SBI PO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI PO books based on the latest curriculum. The right books and online study material will help them to study all the aspects of the SBI PO syllabus. The list of best SBI PO books is shared below: