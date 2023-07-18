SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Subject wise Syllabus, Download PDF

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India releases an official SBI PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for the posts of Probationary Officers in SBI. The candidates are selected for SBI PO posts based on their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. All interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to plan their strategy as per the exam requirements.
Along with the SBI PO syllabus, aspirants must be well-acquainted with the SBI PO exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the authority. Going by past trends and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SBI PO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyze the SBI PO syllabus to plan a robust strategy accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed SBI PO syllabus PDF, including the SBI PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here are the key highlights of the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the convenience of aspirants.
SBI PO Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
State Bank of India
Post Name
Probationary Officers
Vacancies
To be updated soon
Category
SBI PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, and Interview & Group Exercises
Maximum Marks
Prelims-100
Mains-250
Duration
Prelims- 1 hour
Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes
Negative Marking
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
SBI PO Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the SBI PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the SBI PO Syllabus below:
SBI PO Syllabus PDF
SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics
The SBI PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.
SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023
Subject
Important Topics
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning
|
|
English
|
SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics
The SBI PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.
SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023
Subject
Topics
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Reasoning
|
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
|
English Language
|
Computer
|
Weightage of SBI PO Syllabus 2023
- The SBI PO preliminary Examination consisting of an Objective Test for 100 marks, will be conducted online. The exam stage comprises 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section).
- The SBI PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test.
- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of marks for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
Subject
Number of Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Quantitative Aptitude
30
100
20 minutes
Reasoning
35
20 minutes
English
35
20 minutes
Total
100
1 hour
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023
Subject
Number of Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Data Analysis and Interpretation
30
50
45 minutes
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
40
50
50 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
50
60
45 minutes
English Language
35
40
40 minutes
Total
155
200
3 hours
Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)
2
50
30 minutes
Total
-
250
-
How to Cover SBI PO Syllabus 2023?
SBI PO is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI PO syllabus to discover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.
- Check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.
- Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.
- Attempt mock papers and SBI PO previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.
- Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.
Best Books for SBI PO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI PO books based on the latest curriculum. The right books and online study material will help them to study all the aspects of the SBI PO syllabus. The list of best SBI PO books is shared below:
SBI PO Books 2023
Subject
Book Name
English
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
General Knowledge
Lucent’s General Knowledge
Numerical Ability
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
Reasoning
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal