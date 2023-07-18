SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Subject wise Syllabus, Download PDF

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in SBI. Download SBI PO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

SBI PO Syllabus
SBI PO Syllabus

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India releases an official SBI PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for the posts of Probationary Officers in SBI. The candidates are selected for SBI PO posts based on their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. All interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to plan their strategy as per the exam requirements.

Along with the SBI PO syllabus, aspirants must be well-acquainted with the SBI PO exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the authority. Going by past trends and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SBI PO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyze the SBI PO syllabus to plan a robust strategy accordingly.

Career Counseling

In this blog, we have shared a detailed SBI PO syllabus PDF, including the SBI PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the convenience of aspirants.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officers

Vacancies

To be updated soon

Category

SBI PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview & Group Exercises

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100

Mains-250

Duration

Prelims- 1 hour

Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SBI PO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the SBI PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the SBI PO Syllabus below:

SBI PO Syllabus PDF

Download Here

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The SBI PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Simplification/ Approximation
  • Permutation, Combination & Probability
  • Time and Work
  • Profit and Loss
  • Mixtures and Alligations
  • Speed, Time and Distance
  • Data Interpretation
  • Sequence and Series
  • Simple Interest and Compound Interest
  • Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
  • Percentage
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Surds and Indices
  • Number Systems, etc

Reasoning
  • Alphanumeric Series
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Directions
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Alphabet Test
  • Ranking and Order
  • Coded Inequalities
  • Puzzles
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Blood Relations
  • Syllogism
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Tabulation
  • Input-Output, etc

English
  • Fill in the blanks
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Cloze Test
  • Vocabulary
  • Para jumbles
  • Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
  • Paragraph Completion
  • Tenses Rules
  • Sentence Completion, etc

SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The SBI PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language. Check the subject-wise SBI PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

Data Analysis & Interpretation
  • Tabular Graph
  • Line Graph
  • Charts & Tables
  • Missing Case DI
  • Bar Graph
  • Let it Case DI
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Radar Graph Caselet
  • Probability
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Pie Charts, etc

Reasoning
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Double Lineup
  • Scheduling
  • Syllogism
  • Circular Seating Arrangement
  • Linear Seating Arrangement
  • Input Output
  • Blood Relations
  • Critical Reasoning
  • Analytical and Decision Making
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Code Inequalities
  • Directions and Distances
  • Ordering and Ranking
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Course of Action, etc

General/Economy/Banking Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • General Knowledge
  • Static Awareness
  • Financial Awareness
  • Banking Awareness
  • Banking Terminologies Knowledge
  • Principles of Insurance, etc

English Language
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Error Spotting
  • Cloze Test
  • Grammar
  • Word Association
  • Para Jumbles
  • Verbal Ability
  • Vocabulary
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Fill in the blanks

Computer
  • Internet
  • Memory
  • Keyboard Shortcuts
  • Computer Abbreviation
  • Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
  • Number System
  • Microsoft Office
  • Computer Hardware
  • Computer Software
  • Basic of Logic Gates
  • Networking
  • Operating System, etc

Weightage of SBI PO Syllabus 2023

  • The SBI PO preliminary Examination consisting of an Objective Test for 100 marks, will be conducted online. The exam stage comprises 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section).
  • The SBI PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test.
  • There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of marks for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

30

100

20 minutes

Reasoning

35

20 minutes

English

35

20 minutes

Total

100

1 hour

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Data Analysis and Interpretation

30

50

45 minutes

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

40

50

50 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

50

60

45 minutes

English Language

35

40

40 minutes

Total

155

200

3 hours

Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)

2

50

30 minutes

Total

-

250

-

How to Cover SBI PO Syllabus 2023?

SBI PO is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI PO syllabus to discover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

  • Check the SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.
  • Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.
  • Attempt mock papers and SBI PO previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.
  • Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.

Best Books for SBI PO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI PO books based on the latest curriculum. The right books and online study material will help them to study all the aspects of the SBI PO syllabus. The list of best SBI PO books is shared below:

SBI PO Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

How to prepare for SBI PO Syllabus?

To prepare well for the SBI PO exam, one must carefully analyze the SBI PO syllabus, use the best books, and solve unlimited questions from practice papers to obtain high scores.

What is the SBI PO 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the SBI PO exam pattern, the preliminary exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.

Is there any negative marking in SBI PO 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for every incorrect response in the SBI PO 2023 exam.

What is SBI PO Syllabus 2023?

The SBI PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next