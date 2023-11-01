School Assembly News Headlines For (2 November): ICC World Cup, Jet Airways Asset Seizure & Israel-Gaza War

2 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 2

2nd November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds every morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly can vary from place to place, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also held.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 2 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 2

1) ED seized Jet Airways, and Naresh Goyal properties worth ₹538 crores in a money laundering case.

2) The Government released a report on road accidents. Delhi recorded the highest number of accidents at 5,652 amid a 12% rise countrywide.

3) BJP alleged a link between George Soros-funded “Access Now” and the Apple hacking alerts received by opposition leaders; Parliamentary Committee on IT may summon Apple.

4) PM Modi celebrated and congratulated the inclusion of Gwalior and Kozhikode in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel over the Gaza attacks and called back all envoys. Yemen’s Houthis declared war on Israel after claiming responsibility for launching missiles and drones. Israel intensified ground attacks on Gaza, reportedly killing Hamas’ central Jabaliya Battalion commander Ibrahim Biari. Hamas militants blew up the Israeli Army’s armoured vehicle in Northern Gaza, killing Ten Soldiers. Elon Musk and other world leaders will attend the AI safety summit at the UK’s Bletchley Park. US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will meet in San Francisco for a constructive conversation. King Charles expressed “deepest regret” over Colonial wrongdoings in Kenya, but fell short of an apology.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: South Africa and New Zealand played in match 32. Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or trophy in 2023. Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya will remain unavailable for India’s World Cup games against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Novak Djokovic teamed with Miomir Kecmanovic in Men’s Doubles at the Rolex Paris Masters and began his campaign with a win over Aleksander Nedovyesov-Gonzalo Escobar.

Important Days on 2 November

International Project Management Day

Parumala Perunnal

All Souls’ Day

Thought of the Day

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

-Nelson Mandela