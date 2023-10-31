School Assembly News Headlines For (1 November): ICC World Cup, 2023 Ballon d’Or Winner Lionel Messi & Free Thailand Visa

1 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 1

1st November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular and often compulsory school event. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds every morning to follow the tradition.

The format of the school assembly can vary from place to place, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority speaks a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also held.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform students of the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 1 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 31 October

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 1

1) Apple warned top Indian opposition leaders and journalists of “state-sponsored” attackers trying to hack their phones.

2) PM Narendra Modi dedicated projects worth ₹5950 crore in Gujarat as the Statue of Unity celebrated its 5th anniversary.

3) National Unity Day was celebrated in India on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

4) Banks will stay closed for 15 days in November due to various festivals.

5) BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during the Telangana election campaign. KTR accused Congress of orchestrating the attack.

6) AAP alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested by ED soon in a money laundering case.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel expanded its ground operation in Gaza by attacking Hamas tunnels. The death toll of the war neared 10,000. Israel bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, killing 100 Palestinians in a shocking massacre. The US is set to make immigration easier and faster for AI professionals after Joe Biden’s executive order to regulate AI. Russia blamed the West and Ukraine for inciting the mob to storm Dagestan airport to catch Jews. Thailand announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens to boost tourism.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets and kept its hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the eighth time in his career. India and Sri Lanka will play at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 2 November, the same venue where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final to win the title. Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup after Australia declined bidding for tournament rights.

Important Days on 1 November

World Vegan Day

Karvachauth

Haryana Day

Thought of the Day

“There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.”

― Ernest Hemingway