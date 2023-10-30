School Assembly News Headlines For (31 October): Cricket World Cup 2023, Halloween & Israel Gaza War

31 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 31

31st October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular and often mandatory school event. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds every morning to follow the tradition.

The format of the school assembly can vary from place to place, but the main activities remain everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and physical exercises can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate students about global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 31 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 31

Maharashtra reeled under the violence of Maratha protests; NCP MLA Prakash Solanke’s home was set on fire by agitators. The Supreme Court rejected Manish Sisodia’s bail plea after the “money trail” was tentatively established. 9 people were killed and over 40 injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh. Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar assured that the Government of India was making every effort to bring back 8 former navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar for allegedly spying. Rahul Gandhi made a huge blunder after saying the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh CM was working for Gautam Adani. PM Modi will launch the Mera Yuva Bharat Organization on National Unity Day on October 31.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) The death toll of the Israel-Gaza war topped 8,000. Over 3,000 children have been reported dead in Gaza due to Israel’s attacks.

2) A Russian airport in the city of Dagestan was shut down after a violent mob launched a search for Israeli passengers on an incoming flight.

3) The largest aid convoy entered Gaza since the start of the war; The US asserted that it had no intention of sending troops to Israel.

4) Israel attacked military facilities in Syria and Lebanon, as Hezbollah claimed it had downed an Israeli drone.

5) Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced that the next month’s meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden won’t be “smooth sailing” and that both sides needed to work together to achieve results.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: India beat England by 100 runs in match 29 and moved to the top of the points table. Erling Haaland led Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Max Verstappen continued to break records as he scored another dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, his 16th of the season. The 2023 Ballon d’Or awards will be held on 30 October, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland the favourites to win the award.

Important Days on 31 October

World Savings Day

Halloween

National Unity Day (India)

Thought of the Day

“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization” - Mahatma Gandhi