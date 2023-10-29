School Assembly News Headlines For (30 October): World Cup India vs England, Matthew Perry Death & Israel Gaza War

30 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 30

30th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a widespread school custom and remains popular even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds every morning for the event.

The format of the assembly can vary depending on the type of school, but the main ones are similar everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, performing yoga and physical exercises can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 30 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 30

One woman was killed and 45 were injured in a series of serial blasts at a Christian convention centre. PM Modi announced the launch of a nationwide platform “Mera Yuva Bharat” on 31 October to allow the youth to play active roles in various Government programmes. Hamas leader addressed a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala which also included anti-Hindu and anti-Zionist messages. Delhi air quality dipped to “very poor” with 309 AQI ahead of Diwali. Mumbai’s iconic Kaali-Peeli taxis are set to go off roads after 6 decades. Narayana Murthy received criticism for his suggestion that youngsters should work 70 hours a week.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Matthew Perry, star of popular TV sitcom Friends, passed away at age 54 due to drowning.

2) Israel launched its second phase of the war with Hamas with a ground invasion of Gaza.

3) Israel warned Elon Musk against offering communication support to Gaza and snapped ties with Starlink.

4) India abstained from the UNGA vote on humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza.

5) 16-year-old girl Armita Geravand passed away after being assaulted by Iran's morality police for not wearing a Hijab.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: India and England clashed in an important game at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a close split decision. Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico game of the 2023-24 La Liga season. Para Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes make history with record 111-medal haul.

Important Days on 30 October

World Thrift Day

Thought of the Day

“Sometimes the poor are praised for being thrifty. But to recommend thrift to the poor is both grotesque and insulting. It is like advising a man who is starving to eat less.” - Oscar Wilde