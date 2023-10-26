School Assembly News Headlines For (27 October): ICC World Cup, EC Icon Rajkummar Rao & Canada Visa

27 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, world affairs, sports, technology and more.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 27

27th October, School News Headlines Today:

The format of the assembly can vary depending on the type of school, but the main events remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, performing physical exercises, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 27 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 27

India is set to contest the order of Qatar government as it sentenced 8 navy veterans to death in a spying case. Rajkummar Rao was appointed National icon by the Election Commission of India. Delhi’s air quality dropped to “poor category” with AQI 256. India partially resumed visa service in Canada for business, medical, conference and services for entry purposes. The opposition expressed displeasure over the invitation to PM Modi for the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy sparked debate after saying that youngsters should work 12 hours a day.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Hamas said almost 50 hostages were killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes.

2) Israel tanks entered North Gaza in the overnight raid but returned later.

3) US President Joe Biden hinted that India-Middle East Economic Corridor could be the reason behind Hamas's attack on Israel.

4) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but a liberation group waging a battle to protect its land.

5) Mike Johnson was elected as the new US House Speaker.

6) A UN report warned that India was heading towards a groundwater depletion tipping point.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: Champion England suffered another shocking defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, who won by 8 wickets. India clinched a historic tally of 73 medals at the Asian Para Games 2023 with 18 golds. Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest century in World Cup history in just 40 balls as Australia thrashed the Netherlands by 309 runs. PV Sindhu exited the French Open 2023 after a knee injury.

Important Days on 27 October

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

Navy Day (USA)

Thought of the Day

“A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace.” — President Theodore Roosevelt