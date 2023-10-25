School Assembly News Headlines For (26 October): Cricket World Cup, Israel-Gaza War & NCERT India-Bharat Controversy

26 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 26

26th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a widespread school tradition and remains popular to this day. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds for the event every morning.

The format of the school assembly can vary depending on the type of institution, but the main events remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-play performances are also organized.

Singing prayers, performing physical exercises, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 26 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 25 October

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 26

The NCERT panel recommended replacing “India” with “Bharat” in school textbooks. Lord Ram’s idol will be installed at Ram Mandir on Jan 22, 2024, revealed Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The Congress party submitted complaints to the EC against Amit Shah, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking their ban for communal remarks. The members of the Law Commission met with President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on One Nation One Election. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pinned the blame for Manipur violence on external forces.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Gaza officials said more than 700 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli attacks on the bloodiest night of the ongoing war.

2) Israel stopped issuing visas to UN officials and slammed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his comments on the Gaza attacks.

3) Turkey President Erdogan called Hamas “Liberator fighting for their own land” instead of terrorists.

4) China is set to send the youngest-ever crew to the Tiangong space station in the Shenzhou-17 mission.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs in match 24 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in the World Cup 2023. Maxwell reached his hundred in just 40 balls. Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to a 4-3 win over Al Duhail in AFC Champions League. French Open 2023: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Satwik/Chirag moved to pre-quarterfinals.

Important Days on 26 October

Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir, India)

Intersex Awareness Day

Thought of the Day

“Two ways of building character-cultivating strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel