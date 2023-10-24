School Assembly News Headlines For (25 October): Cricket World Cup, Israel-Gaza War, Delhi Pollution & Cyclone Hamoon

25 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 25

25th October, School News Headlines Today

The format of the school assembly varies from place to place, but the key events remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-play performances are often organized.

Reciting prayers, performing physical exercises, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 25 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 25

PM Modi attended “Ravan Dahan” at Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 10 to celebrate Dussehra 2023. Mizoram CM refused to share the stage or PM Modi due to violence in Manipur and church burning incidents. More curbs were expected to be announced in Delhi due to worsening air quality. IMD put 7 states on alert due to cyclone Hamoon and warns of severe rainfall and winds. India-Canada Diplomatic row: As per reports, Canadian diplomats in Punjab were granting visas to Khalistani supporters. India celebrated Dussehra with great enthusiasm. 131-foot Ravana effigy war burnt in Dehradun.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) China removed the missing Defence Minister Li Shangfu without explanation.

2) After years of battling China’s “salami-slicing” land-grabbing tactics, Bhutan is set to resolve boundary issues and establish diplomatic relations with China.

3) Indians top the list of immigrants seeking citizenship in rich nations.

4) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that the price of war will be paid by Lebanon if it continues its attacks. He also reemphasized his intentions to dismantle Hamas.

5) The Israeli army dropped leaflets in Gaza, offering rewards for information on Hamas-held hostages.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: In another huge upset, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets. Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at 77. Hardik Pandya could return in the match against England after his injury was deemed “nothing serious.” Saudi Arabia launched the Esports World Cup; and will host its first edition in Riyadh in 2024.

Important Days on 25 October

World Opera Day

World Pasta Day

International Artist Day

Thought of the Day

“If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced” – Vincent Van Gogh