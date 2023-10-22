School Assembly News Headlines For (23 October): India vs New Zealand World Cup Match, Israel-Gaza War & Gaganyaan

23 October 2323 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 23

23rd October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running and popular tradition in schools. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds for the assembly every morning.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but the key events remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skit performances are also organized in school assemblies.

Reciting prayers, performing physical exercises, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 23 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 23

Canada withdrew 41 of its diplomats after India sought parity in the strength of Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. 10 people lost their lives at Garba events in Gujarat. Some were as young as 17 years old. India successfully conducted the Gaganyaan launch as ISRO plans to send the first Indian to space by 2025. Mumbai air turned worse than Delhi’s air in a rare occurrence. Construction dust was cited as the biggest cause. India sent humanitarian aid to Gaza after the Rafah border blockade was lifted amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Trinamool Congress distanced itself from Mahua Moitra after the bribing controversy.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Back-to-back earthquakes, one of 6.1 magnitude struck Nepal. No casualties were reported.

2) Israel-Palestine War: Gaza death toll crossed 4,700 as Israel warned Hezbollah against joining Hamas.

3) Israel's air strikes hit Syria’s Damascus and Aleppo airports.

4) Humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza as the UN denounced Israel’s bombings as a “god-awful nightmare.”

5) Pro-Palestine and pro-jihad protests caused controversy in London as nearly 100,000 supporters turned up.

6) Google, Meta, and Intel pulled out of the World’s Largest Tech Conference after the Web Summit CEO’s criticism of Israel.

7) The Pentagon report revealed that China rapidly developed Infrastructure at LAC in 2023.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand clashed in an important match in the Cricket World Cup. Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to hit 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year and also became the player with the second most sixes in the World Cup. Arsenal and Chelsea settled for a 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2023. Spain’s Carolina Marin won a close semi-final against India’s PV Sindhu at the Denmark Open.

Important Days on 23 October

International Snow Leopard Day

International Mode Day

Thought of the Day

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

― Marie Curie