School Assembly News Headlines For (20 October): India vs Bangladesh Match, Israel-Gaza War & Namo Bharat Rapidx Train

20 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly

20th October, School News Headlines Today

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the major events remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority says a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-play performances are also common in school assemblies.

Singing prayers, doing physical exercise, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform students about the global and domestic happenings and enhance their world view.

You can check out the news headlines for 20 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 20

PM Modi will flag off India’s first RRTS train, named ‘Namo Bharat’ from Delhi to Meerut on 21 October. IMD announced that the southwest monsoon had completely withdrawn from India, four days after the normal date. Delhi court convicted 5 of journalist Soumya Viswanathan’s murder after 15 years. PM Modi is set to launch over 500 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra as part of the Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Yojna. Rahul Gandhi promised a caste census in Telangana if Congress was voted to power. Rahul Gandhi led opposition called for Adani group probe over overvaluing coal imports.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) UK PM Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel and condemned Hamas’s “horrific act or terrorism” as he offered full support to Israel.

2) Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai donated $300k to Palestinians.

3) The US vetoed the UN Resolution on a humanitarian pause to the Israel-Hamas War and received criticism from China and Russia.

4) Egypt, Jordan and other Arab countries refuse to take in refugees from Palestine amid war with Israel.

5) US eased sanctions on Venezuela leading to oil prices falling globally.

6) The US backed Israel’s claims that it wasn’t behind the Gaza hospital attack that killed over 500 people. Hamas misfired a rocket that hit the hospital.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 in its fourth match and moved to number 1 on the points table. Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was fined for overspeeding in his Lamborghini car ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in Pune. Former Pakistan cricketer Kaneria slammed Mohammad Rizwan for performing Namaz on the ground after PCB accused the Indian crowd of “inappropriate conduct.” Brazil and Al Hilal football star Neymar will miss a match against Mumbai City FC after tearing his ACL.

Important Days on 20 October

World Osteoporosis Day

National Solidarity Day

International Chef’s Day

Thought of the Day

“Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership.”

- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw