Bengaluru City Police Investigate Horrific Double Child Murder at Premium Hotel as Search Intensifies for Absconding Father Caught in Bitter Marital Dispute

Delhi government to completely revamp their bed-and-breakfast policies that are decades-old to build a more accommodating regulatory model for tourism in Delhi.

The Indian Polo Association withdraws its high court arbitration case on Jaipur Polo ground and requests five hundred acres of land from the Ministry of Housing.

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad are arrested by Ranchi Police while they are on their way towards the assembly to perform a protest against the exam recruitment irregularities.

Lawmakers of the National Democratic Alliance hold a strong protest march in Parliament asking for a direct answer from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on the action taken against students in Jharkhand.

A Delhi court gives a verdict in favor of the former wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh due to the inconsistency of details provided by complainants.

The Enforcement Directorate conducts a massive nationwide raid, with one hundred eighty-two bank accounts frozen and luxurious cars seized in an embezzlement scam worth two thousand crore rupees.

West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari narrowly avoids tragedy when an emergency helicopter lands after technical trouble emerges in Kolaghat.

Students are kept informed about recent happenings both in their country and the world through school assemblies. The headlines of the School Assembly dated August 12, 2026, bring together all the major news of the country and that of the world, including news regarding sports, business, science and technology, and education, thus increasing the knowledge of the students.

International Rescuers and Red Cross Volunteers Work Hand in Hand in the Area, Digging through Concrete Debris.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Earthquake Originated from San Jose del Palmar, Which Prevents Access to Remote Jungle Towns and Villages.

The Disasters in Venezuela Stir Public Panic in the Andean Countries, Taking People Back to Recent Earthquakes That Took Six Thousand Lives.

Trump Government Keeps an Eye on Calamities of the Pacific Ring of Fire and Offers Support for Fast Assessment and Relief to Bogota.

The Recently Elected Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has His Hands Full with First Major Administrative Challenge Due to Earthquakes that Destroyed Key Infrastructure in Choco Region.

Death Number Hits One Hundred Eleven in Cities of Cali and Pereira, Western Colombia, while Rescuers Hurry to Look for Survivors.

United States Department of State Allocates Fifteen Point Five Million Dollars in Emergency Resources After the Destructive Earthquake of Magnitude Seven Point Four in Colombia.

General Economic and Policy Research Capital Limited come up with another advisory suggesting cautious behavior from retail investors in light of

The Ministry of Finance and RBI keep a tab on capital leakage, as domestic institutional investors suffer from inflation and foreign institutional investors selling off.

Global semiconductor technology costs continue to rise unceasingly creating obstacle in the supply chain system but at the same time ensuring revenue for exporters for the second half.

IRB Infrastructure stock price witnesses huge rally after it proclaims phenomenal twenty-six percent growth year-on-year as the toll revenue hits seven hundred ninety-eight crores.

International crude oil prices skyrocket to almost eighty-eight dollars per barrel impose more economic pressure on developing countries that import oil.

The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index crashed down below the twenty-four thousand five hundred marks due to weak global cues along with fluctuating energy benchmarks.

Indian stock markets stumbled as the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex plunged more than two hundred fifty points on the back of massive selloffs in financial and banking sectors.

FIFA Changes the World Cup Format Again, Unveiling a New System That Will Put Semi-finalists Straight into the Semi-Finals and Do Away with Quarter-finals.

Indian Fencers Make History By Winning Seventeen Medals Including Four Golds on First Day of Commonwealth Championship Under Twenty-Three in Lagos.

India Wicket Keeper Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Serious Injury In Toe; Sarfaraz Khan Named As Replacement.

Indian PM Modi Says The Power of Sport Lies in its Culture – Not Just Infrastructure – if Countries Want To Succeed in Olympics.

European and Asian Soccer Confederations Come Together To Protest Interruption by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on World Cup Commercial Rights Deal.

Cricket Scotland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association Issue Joint Statement Condemning International Cricket Council for Implementing Sweeping Changes to World Cup Format with Less Than One and a Half Years to Go.

General Economic and Policy Research Capital Limited Issues New Advisory Urging Retail Investors to Exercise Caution Amidst Expanding Volatility in Core Industrial Sectors

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded a complete overhaul of the system in light of alleged anomalies and leaks in the Exams conducted by the State Government.

The National Informatics Centre has come up with new error detection techniques to facilitate data transfer and improve the process of direct payment schemes in bank accounts linked with Aadhaar.

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has launched an online portal for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for students from classes nine to twelve.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has seen protests from the only member from the Bharatiya Janata Party, who opposed the resolution and staged a visible walkout before the vote took place.

The famous Tamil actor and politician Vijay has openly declared his support for the resolution, calling single-day tests an attack on the rights of the State.

Health Minister K G Arunraj called for the educational system to be moved from the concurrent list of the Constitution to the State list, thus allowing the government to preserve social justice for rural students.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution with the aim of persuading the government to eliminate the NEET test altogether.

Telecommunication companies from various countries cooperate in order to reach the goal of creating unified standards for next-generation networks in order to avoid the problems caused by multiple paths in huge cities.

Medical research centers apply artificial intelligence models for the prediction of changes in molecular structures to ensure successful delivery of the treatment against cancer.

Autonomously operated rover technology is making a breakthrough with its ability to map unknown dark moon craters for the future development of settlements.

Space agencies are facing serious challenges of environmental engineering in their way to success in establishing the lunar infrastructure and energy production systems that should work under the extreme cold of space.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Group has established a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This was meant to form a significant joint venture planning to develop next-generation image sensors.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has made an announcement about the comprehensive plan for lunar exploration. NASA aims to invest in over twenty robotic and commercial missions targeting the Moon till the year 2029.

Thought of the Day

"Education is teaching our children to desire the right things." - Plato

Meaning of Thought:

The ancient Greek philosopher Plato contends that genuine learning is primarily about the formation of character rather than simple learning of facts or skills. An ideal education must not only fill a student with information but also improve their ethical systems and emotional intelligence.

In teaching them to appreciate the virtues of truth, justice, integrity, and wisdom over mere accomplishments, education shapes the students' motivation and forces them to become responsible, thinking, and helpful members of society.