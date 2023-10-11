School Assembly News Headlines For (12 October): World Cup India vs Afghanistan, Israel Gaza War & Mukesh Ambani Net Worth

12 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

12th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a famous tradition that’s widespread in schools even today. Students and teachers gather on the grounds every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but the core activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and the news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

Singing prayers, light physical exercise and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they make the students learn about the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 12 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 12

Reliance Industries tycoon Mukesh Ambani surpassed Gautam Adani on Hurun List of richest Indians. India signed a defence agreement as part of bilateral cooperation in security, R&D, education, maritime and industrial domains. ISRO is set to conduct the first test flight of Gaganyaan, India’s first manned space exploration mission on October 21. The Election Commission of India revised the Rajasthan assembly election to November 25 due to large-scale weddings. NewsClick founder and HR were sent to 10-day judicial custody over links to foreign fund violations.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel continued its siege on Gaza with the imminent complete blackout of the region along with food and medicine shortages.

2) The Israel-Gaza War death toll reached 3600 after Lebanese militant group Hezbollah also joined Hamas in attacking Israel.

3) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan just days after tremors killed over 2,400 people.

4) Pathankot terrorist attack mastermind Shahid Latif was killed in a Pakistan mosque.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: India played its second match against Afghanistan. Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive overseas player at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction and was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs 2.35 crore. Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan dedicated the team’s victory in the World Cup game against Sri Lanka to Palestine attack victims. Shubman Gill was hospitalised with dengue but was said to be on track for recovery.

Important Days on 12 October

World Sight Day

World Arthritis Day

Thought of the Day

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart”

― Helen Keller