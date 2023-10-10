School Assembly News Headlines For (11 October): Israel Gaza War, Cricket World Cup and International Girl Child Day

11 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 11

11th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular custom that’s prevalent in schools even today. Students and teachers congregate on the grounds or the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the main activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and the news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also performed.

Singing prayers, yoga and light physical exercise can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they make the students aware of the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 11 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 11

Indian Air Force and Army rescued over 390 tourists stranded in Sikkim after flash floods. India strongly condemned terrorism and Hamas’s attack on Israel in a major statement. Four AMU students were booked for an unpermitted march supporting Palestine and raising religious slogans. Delhi LG approved the prosecution of authors Arundhati Roy and Showkat Hussain in a 13-year-old case related to provocative speech. Rahul Gandhi proposed to increase the quota limit if INDIA came to power in the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP responded by saying that Rajiv Gandhi opposed the OBC quota.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel launched a full-blown attack on Hamas and ordered the complete siege of Gaza in response to terror attacks.

2) The total death toll of the Israel-Gaza war surpassed 1700 with multiple casualties on both sides.

3) Hamas was willing to declare a truce and exchange hostages for prisoners; however, Israel disregarded Hamas’s warning to executive civilians if the bombing didn’t stop.

4) Russia intensified its bombing of Ukraine and trapped multiple soldiers in Bakhmut’s trenches.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs in Match 7 and moved to fifth spot on the points table. Indian opener Shubman Gill will remain unavailable for India’s games against Afghanistan and Pakistan due to health issues. India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy rose to World No. 1 in men’s doubles rankings in badminton. PM Modi praised India’s contingent for impressive performance at the Asian Games 2023.

Important Days on 11 October

International Day of the Girl Child

Thought of the Day

“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War