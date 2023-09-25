Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Country-Wise Medals and Winners List

Asian Games 2023 Medal List: People's Republic of China is leading the medal tally with the most number of medals won. India has won 11 till now, including 2 gold medals.
Get here complete list of Asian Games 2023 Medals won by countries
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: The Quadriennel Asian Games 2023 is taking place in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China. The 19th edition of the games began on 23rd September and will go on till 8th October. The multi-sport event hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) brings together the top athletes from different countries of the Asian continent. 

In the 19th edition of the sports tournament, 665 athletes from India will compete against top athletes from other nations in 39 sports. India has a strong history in the Asian Games, consistently performing well and winning numerous medals in various sports. In the previous tournament that was held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, India won 70 medals, out of which 16 were gold, 23 were silver, and 31 were bronze medals. 

The Indian contingent is determined to showcase their skills and bring home a significant number of medals this year as well. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise. 

Complete Asian Games 2023 Medal Table

 

So far, China has won the most number of medals across different sports in the tournament. Let’s have a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise:

Position

Country

Gold 

Silver

Bronze

Total No. of Medals

1

China

28

11

5

45

2

Republic of Korea

5

7

6

18

3

Japan

3

9

6

18

4

Uzbekistan

3

4

3

10

5

Hong Kong China

2

2

6

10

6

India

2

3

6

11

7

Chinese Taipei

1

1

2

4

8

Macao, China

1

0

1

2

9

Iran

0

2

2

4

10

Indonesia

0

1

3

4

As seen from the table above, China is leading the medals table with the most number of medals won to date. Republic of Korea and Japan occupy the second and third place, respectively, with 18 medals each.

Asian Games 2023 India Medal List

 

India occupies the 6th spot in the overall medal tally with 11 medals won to date. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally of India:

 

Gold 

Silver

Bronze

Total 

India

2

3

6

11

Asian Games 2023: Medal Winners List India

 

Here is the 2023 Asian Games winners list. Have a look:

Medal

Winners

Sport

Gold

Indian women’s cricket team

Women's T20 cricket (Cricket) 

Gold

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

Men's 10m air rifle team (Shooting)

Silver

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal

Women's 10m air rifle team (Shooting)

Silver

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

Men's lightweight double sculls (Rowing)

Silver

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande

Men's eight (Rowing)

Bronze

Ramita Jindal

Women's 10m air rifle (Shooting)

Bronze

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish

Men's four (Rowing)

Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Men's quadruple (Rowing)

Bronze

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Men's 10m air rifle (Shooting)

Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala

Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team (Shooting)

Bronze

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram

Men's pair (Rowing)

