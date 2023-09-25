Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Country-Wise Medals and Winners List
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: The Quadriennel Asian Games 2023 is taking place in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China. The 19th edition of the games began on 23rd September and will go on till 8th October. The multi-sport event hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) brings together the top athletes from different countries of the Asian continent.
In the 19th edition of the sports tournament, 665 athletes from India will compete against top athletes from other nations in 39 sports. India has a strong history in the Asian Games, consistently performing well and winning numerous medals in various sports. In the previous tournament that was held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, India won 70 medals, out of which 16 were gold, 23 were silver, and 31 were bronze medals.
The Indian contingent is determined to showcase their skills and bring home a significant number of medals this year as well. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise.
Complete Asian Games 2023 Medal Table
So far, China has won the most number of medals across different sports in the tournament. Let’s have a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise:
|
Position
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total No. of Medals
|
1
|
China
|
28
|
11
|
5
|
45
|
2
|
Republic of Korea
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
18
|
3
|
Japan
|
3
|
9
|
6
|
18
|
4
|
Uzbekistan
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
5
|
Hong Kong China
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
10
|
6
|
India
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
7
|
Chinese Taipei
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
Macao, China
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
Iran
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
As seen from the table above, China is leading the medals table with the most number of medals won to date. Republic of Korea and Japan occupy the second and third place, respectively, with 18 medals each.
Asian Games 2023 India Medal List
India occupies the 6th spot in the overall medal tally with 11 medals won to date. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally of India:
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
India
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
11
Asian Games 2023: Medal Winners List India
Here is the 2023 Asian Games winners list. Have a look:
|
Medal
|
Winners
|
Sport
|
Gold
|
Indian women’s cricket team
|
Women's T20 cricket (Cricket)
|
Gold
|
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar
|
Men's 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
|
Silver
|
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal
|
Women's 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
|
Silver
|
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
|
Men's lightweight double sculls (Rowing)
|
Silver
|
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande
|
Men's eight (Rowing)
|
Bronze
|
Ramita Jindal
|
Women's 10m air rifle (Shooting)
|
Bronze
|
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish
|
Men's four (Rowing)
|
Bronze
|
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh
|
Men's quadruple (Rowing)
|
Bronze
|
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|
Men's 10m air rifle (Shooting)
|
Bronze
|
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala
|
Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team (Shooting)
|
Bronze
|
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram
|
Men's pair (Rowing)
For the first time in the history of the Asian Games, India won a gold medal in air rifle shooting and women's cricket. It is a tremendous achievement for the nation and the athletes and we hope that these hardworking athletes participating in the tournament win more medals and prove to the world how great they truly are.
