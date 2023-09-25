Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Country-Wise Medals and Winners List

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: The Quadriennel Asian Games 2023 is taking place in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China. The 19th edition of the games began on 23rd September and will go on till 8th October. The multi-sport event hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) brings together the top athletes from different countries of the Asian continent.

In the 19th edition of the sports tournament, 665 athletes from India will compete against top athletes from other nations in 39 sports. India has a strong history in the Asian Games, consistently performing well and winning numerous medals in various sports. In the previous tournament that was held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, India won 70 medals, out of which 16 were gold, 23 were silver, and 31 were bronze medals.

The Indian contingent is determined to showcase their skills and bring home a significant number of medals this year as well. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise.

Complete Asian Games 2023 Medal Table

So far, China has won the most number of medals across different sports in the tournament. Let’s have a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally country-wise:



Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total No. of Medals 1 China 28 11 5 45 2 Republic of Korea 5 7 6 18 3 Japan 3 9 6 18 4 Uzbekistan 3 4 3 10 5 Hong Kong China 2 2 6 10 6 India 2 3 6 11 7 Chinese Taipei 1 1 2 4 8 Macao, China 1 0 1 2 9 Iran 0 2 2 4 10 Indonesia 0 1 3 4

As seen from the table above, China is leading the medals table with the most number of medals won to date. Republic of Korea and Japan occupy the second and third place, respectively, with 18 medals each.

Asian Games 2023 India Medal List

India occupies the 6th spot in the overall medal tally with 11 medals won to date. Let’s take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally of India:

Gold Silver Bronze Total India 2 3 6 11

Asian Games 2023: Medal Winners List India

Here is the 2023 Asian Games winners list. Have a look:

Medal Winners Sport Gold Indian women’s cricket team Women's T20 cricket (Cricket) Gold Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar Men's 10m air rifle team (Shooting) Silver Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal Women's 10m air rifle team (Shooting) Silver Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Men's lightweight double sculls (Rowing) Silver Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande Men's eight (Rowing) Bronze Ramita Jindal Women's 10m air rifle (Shooting) Bronze Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish Men's four (Rowing) Bronze Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh Men's quadruple (Rowing) Bronze Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men's 10m air rifle (Shooting) Bronze Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team (Shooting) Bronze Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram Men's pair (Rowing)