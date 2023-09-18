Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Men’s and Women’s Teams, Groups, Match Date and Time
Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Cricket enthusiasts will witness the fervour of T20 cricket at the 2023 Asian Games. Both men and women will vie for glory in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8.
Distinguished as the top-seeded contenders, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will boldly commence their campaigns from the quarter-finals, while the remaining eleven will commence their journey from the group stage. The quartet of victors from the group stage will ascend to join the elite four in the top eight stage.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule
The Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule unfolds with the men's competition, a robust 15 teams, commencing on September 27. The crescendo of this riveting journey will climax on October 7, with the bronze and gold medal matches.
Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Schedule - Date and Time
Here is the full schedule:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Group/Phase
|
Time
|
September 27, Wednesday
|
Nepal vs Japan
|
B
|
6:30 AM
|
September 27, Wednesday
|
Hong Kong vs Singapore
|
C
|
11:30 AM
|
September 28, Thursday
|
Malaysia vs Bahrain
|
D
|
6:30 AM
|
September 28, Thursday
|
Japan vs Cambodia
|
B
|
11:30 AM
|
September 29, Friday
|
Maldives vs Malaysia
|
D
|
6:30 AM
|
September 29, Friday
|
Singapore vs Thailand
|
C
|
11:30 AM
|
October 1, Sunday
|
Afghanistan vs Mongolia
|
A
|
6:30 AM
|
October 1, Sunday
|
Cambodia vs Nepal
|
B
|
11:30 AM
|
October 2, Monday
|
Thailand vs Hong Kong
|
C
|
6:30 AM
|
October 2, Monday
|
Bahrain vs Maldives
|
D
|
11:30 AM
|
October 3, Tuesday
|
India (1st ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 1 (QF 1)
|
6:30 AM
|
October 3, Tuesday
|
Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 2 (QF2)
|
11:30 AM
|
October 4, Wednesday
|
Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 3 (QF 3)
|
6:30 AM
|
October 4, Wednesday
|
Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 4 (QF4)
|
11:30 AM
|
October 6, Friday
|
Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4
|
Semi-final 1 (SF1)
|
6:30 AM
|
October 6, Friday
|
Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3
|
Semi-final 2 (SF2)
|
11:30 AM
|
October 7, Saturday
|
Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2
|
3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff)
|
6:30 AM
|
October 7, Saturday
|
Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|
Final (Gold medal match)
|
11:30 AM
Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Schedule - Match Date and Time
The women's cricket spectacle, spanning from September 19 to 25, will feature eight formidable teams vying for the coveted medals at Hangzhou 2023.
Here is the full schedule:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Group/Phase
|
Time
|
September 19, Tuesday
|
Indonesia vs Mongolia
|
A
|
6:30 AM
|
September 19, Tuesday
|
Hong Kong vs Malaysia
|
B
|
11:30 AM
|
September 20, Wednesday
|
Loser match 1 vs Loser match 2
|
Quarter-final qualifier
|
6:30 AM
|
September 21, Thursday
|
India (1st ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 1 (QF 1)
|
6:30 AM
|
September 21, Thursday
|
Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 2 (QF 2)
|
11:30 AM
|
September 22, Friday
|
Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 3 (QF 3)
|
6:30 AM
|
September 22, Friday
|
Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD
|
Quarter-final 4 (QF 4)
|
11:30 AM
|
September 24, Sunday
|
Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4
|
Semi-final 1 (SF 1)
|
6:30 AM
|
September 24, Sunday
|
Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3
|
Semi-final 2 (SF 2)
|
11:30 AM
|
September 25, Monday
|
Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2
|
3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff)
|
6:30 AM
|
September 25, Monday
|
Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|
Final (Gold medal match)
|
11:30 AM
Asian Games 2023 Cricket Teams And Groups
The participating nations of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have earned the honour of direct entry into the quarter-finals in both the men's and women's divisions. As for the remaining four, they have been strategically grouped for intense competition. Following round-robin skirmishes and a rigorous quarter-final qualifier, the stage will be set for the top eight contenders.
Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Teams And Groups
Here is the group and teams for the men’s:
|
Group/Phase
|
Teams
|
Group A
|
Afghanistan, Mongolia
|
Group B
|
Cambodia, Japan, Nepal
|
Group C
|
Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand
|
Group D
|
Malaysia, Bahrain, Maldives
|
Quarter-finals - direct entry
|
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Teams And Groups
Here is the group and teams for the women’s:
|
Group/Phase
|
Team
|
Group A
|
Indonesia, Mongolia
|
Group B
|
Hong Kong, Malaysia
|
Quarter-finals - direct entry
|
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Matches in India
For those eager to catch every moment of the Asian Games 2023 cricket matches in India, Sony Liv will offer live streaming. The spectacle of Asian Games cricket will grace the screens of the Sony Sports Network TV channels across India.
