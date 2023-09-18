Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Men’s and Women’s Teams, Groups, Match Date and Time

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Cricket enthusiasts will witness the fervour of T20 cricket at the 2023 Asian Games. Both men and women will vie for glory in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8.

Distinguished as the top-seeded contenders, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will boldly commence their campaigns from the quarter-finals, while the remaining eleven will commence their journey from the group stage. The quartet of victors from the group stage will ascend to join the elite four in the top eight stage.

ALSO READ| ICC World Cup 2023 All Teams and Squads List

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule

The Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule unfolds with the men's competition, a robust 15 teams, commencing on September 27. The crescendo of this riveting journey will climax on October 7, with the bronze and gold medal matches.

Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Schedule - Date and Time

Here is the full schedule:

Date Match Group/Phase Time September 27, Wednesday Nepal vs Japan B 6:30 AM September 27, Wednesday Hong Kong vs Singapore C 11:30 AM September 28, Thursday Malaysia vs Bahrain D 6:30 AM September 28, Thursday Japan vs Cambodia B 11:30 AM September 29, Friday Maldives vs Malaysia D 6:30 AM September 29, Friday Singapore vs Thailand C 11:30 AM October 1, Sunday Afghanistan vs Mongolia A 6:30 AM October 1, Sunday Cambodia vs Nepal B 11:30 AM October 2, Monday Thailand vs Hong Kong C 6:30 AM October 2, Monday Bahrain vs Maldives D 11:30 AM October 3, Tuesday India (1st ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 1 (QF 1) 6:30 AM October 3, Tuesday Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 2 (QF2) 11:30 AM October 4, Wednesday Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 3 (QF 3) 6:30 AM October 4, Wednesday Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 4 (QF4) 11:30 AM October 6, Friday Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 Semi-final 1 (SF1) 6:30 AM October 6, Friday Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 Semi-final 2 (SF2) 11:30 AM October 7, Saturday Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff) 6:30 AM October 7, Saturday Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Final (Gold medal match) 11:30 AM

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Schedule - Match Date and Time

The women's cricket spectacle, spanning from September 19 to 25, will feature eight formidable teams vying for the coveted medals at Hangzhou 2023.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Match Group/Phase Time September 19, Tuesday Indonesia vs Mongolia A 6:30 AM September 19, Tuesday Hong Kong vs Malaysia B 11:30 AM September 20, Wednesday Loser match 1 vs Loser match 2 Quarter-final qualifier 6:30 AM September 21, Thursday India (1st ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 1 (QF 1) 6:30 AM September 21, Thursday Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 2 (QF 2) 11:30 AM September 22, Friday Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 3 (QF 3) 6:30 AM September 22, Friday Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD Quarter-final 4 (QF 4) 11:30 AM September 24, Sunday Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 Semi-final 1 (SF 1) 6:30 AM September 24, Sunday Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 Semi-final 2 (SF 2) 11:30 AM September 25, Monday Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff) 6:30 AM September 25, Monday Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Final (Gold medal match) 11:30 AM

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Teams And Groups

The participating nations of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have earned the honour of direct entry into the quarter-finals in both the men's and women's divisions. As for the remaining four, they have been strategically grouped for intense competition. Following round-robin skirmishes and a rigorous quarter-final qualifier, the stage will be set for the top eight contenders.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the following men’s (Sri Lanka ‘A’) and women’s squad to take part in the Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/fOV9reZmwV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 18, 2023

ALSO READ| BCCI Announces Release of 4,00,000 Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup: Check Where and How to Buy

Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Teams And Groups

Here is the group and teams for the men’s:

Group/Phase Teams Group A Afghanistan, Mongolia Group B Cambodia, Japan, Nepal Group C Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand Group D Malaysia, Bahrain, Maldives Quarter-finals - direct entry India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Teams And Groups

Here is the group and teams for the women’s:

Group/Phase Team Group A Indonesia, Mongolia Group B Hong Kong, Malaysia Quarter-finals - direct entry India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Matches in India

For those eager to catch every moment of the Asian Games 2023 cricket matches in India, Sony Liv will offer live streaming. The spectacle of Asian Games cricket will grace the screens of the Sony Sports Network TV channels across India.

ALSO READ|