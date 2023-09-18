Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Men’s and Women’s Teams, Groups, Match Date and Time

The Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule unfolds with the men's competition, a robust 15 teams, commencing on September 27. The crescendo of this riveting journey will climax on October 7, with the bronze and gold medal matches.
Asian Games 2023: Men’s and Women’s Cricket Teams, Schedule, Groups, Match Date and Time
Asian Games 2023: Men’s and Women’s Cricket Teams, Schedule, Groups, Match Date and Time

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Cricket enthusiasts will witness the fervour of T20 cricket at the 2023 Asian Games. Both men and women will vie for glory in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8.

Distinguished as the top-seeded contenders, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will boldly commence their campaigns from the quarter-finals, while the remaining eleven will commence their journey from the group stage. The quartet of victors from the group stage will ascend to join the elite four in the top eight stage.

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule

Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Schedule - Date and Time

Here is the full schedule:

Date

Match

Group/Phase

Time

September 27, Wednesday

Nepal vs Japan

B

6:30 AM

September 27, Wednesday

Hong Kong vs Singapore

C

11:30 AM

September 28, Thursday

Malaysia vs Bahrain

D

6:30 AM

September 28, Thursday

Japan vs Cambodia

B

11:30 AM

September 29, Friday

Maldives vs Malaysia

D

6:30 AM

September 29, Friday

Singapore vs Thailand

C

11:30 AM

October 1, Sunday

Afghanistan vs Mongolia

A

6:30 AM

October 1, Sunday

Cambodia vs Nepal

B

11:30 AM

October 2, Monday

Thailand vs Hong Kong

C

6:30 AM

October 2, Monday

Bahrain vs Maldives

D

11:30 AM

October 3, Tuesday

India (1st ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 1 (QF 1)

6:30 AM

October 3, Tuesday

Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 2 (QF2)

11:30 AM

October 4, Wednesday

Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 3 (QF 3)

6:30 AM

October 4, Wednesday

Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 4 (QF4)

11:30 AM

October 6, Friday

Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4

Semi-final 1 (SF1)

6:30 AM

October 6, Friday

Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3

Semi-final 2 (SF2)

11:30 AM

October 7, Saturday

Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff)

6:30 AM

October 7, Saturday

Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Final (Gold medal match)

11:30 AM

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Schedule - Match Date and Time

The women's cricket spectacle, spanning from September 19 to 25, will feature eight formidable teams vying for the coveted medals at Hangzhou 2023.

Here is the full schedule:

Date

Match

Group/Phase

Time

September 19, Tuesday

Indonesia vs Mongolia

A

6:30 AM

September 19, Tuesday

Hong Kong vs Malaysia

B

11:30 AM

September 20, Wednesday

Loser match 1 vs Loser match 2

Quarter-final qualifier

6:30 AM

September 21, Thursday

India (1st ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 1 (QF 1)

6:30 AM

September 21, Thursday

Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 2 (QF 2)

11:30 AM

September 22, Friday

Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 3 (QF 3)

6:30 AM

September 22, Friday

Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD

Quarter-final 4 (QF 4)

11:30 AM

September 24, Sunday

Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4

Semi-final 1 (SF 1)

6:30 AM

September 24, Sunday

Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3

Semi-final 2 (SF 2)

11:30 AM

September 25, Monday

Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff)

6:30 AM

September 25, Monday

Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Final (Gold medal match)

11:30 AM

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Teams And Groups

The participating nations of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have earned the honour of direct entry into the quarter-finals in both the men's and women's divisions. As for the remaining four, they have been strategically grouped for intense competition. Following round-robin skirmishes and a rigorous quarter-final qualifier, the stage will be set for the top eight contenders.

Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Teams And Groups

Here is the group and teams for the men’s:

Group/Phase

Teams

Group A

Afghanistan, Mongolia

Group B

Cambodia, Japan, Nepal

Group C

Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand

Group D

Malaysia, Bahrain, Maldives

Quarter-finals - direct entry

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket Teams And Groups

Here is the group and teams for the women’s:

Group/Phase

Team

Group A

Indonesia, Mongolia

Group B

Hong Kong, Malaysia

Quarter-finals - direct entry

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Matches in India

For those eager to catch every moment of the Asian Games 2023 cricket matches in India, Sony Liv will offer live streaming. The spectacle of Asian Games cricket will grace the screens of the Sony Sports Network TV channels across India.

