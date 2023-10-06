Asian Games Quiz: GK Question & Answers On Asiad

Asian Games Quiz: Asiad, commonly known as Asian Games is held every four years. It is a continental multi-sport held among athletes from all over Asia. Since the first game in 1951, nine nations have hosted Asian games with participants from 46 nations. This complete event is organised and managed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Asian Games followed by the Asian Para Games, an event for athletes with special abilities. It is also hosted by the same cities and nations of Asian games. With this important quiz below, you can test your knowledge about the Asiad.

1. In which year was the first Asian Games held?

A) 1950

B) 1948

C) 1954

D) 1960

Ans. C

Explanation: The 1951 Asian Games, officially known as the First Asian Games were held in New Delhi, India from 4 to 11 March 1951.

2. Which city hosted the 2018 Asian Games?

A) Beijing

B) Jakarta

C) Seoul

D) Bangkok

Ans. B

Explanation: Indonesia signed a Host City Contract for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang during the Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly in Incheon in 2014.

3. What is the official mascot of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China?

A) Fuwa

B) Miraitowa

C) Trio of Robots

D) Momo

Ans. C

Explanation: The yellow robot Congcong represents the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City. The name comes from the Cong jade pendant-the quintessential relic unearthed from the Ruins. The green robot Lianlian represents the West Lake, another World Heritage site.

4. Which Asian Games sport features a 20-meter-long kite with a tail of 30 meters or more?

A) Kung Fu

B) Sepak Takraw

C) Dragon Boat Racing

D) Kite Surfing

Ans. D

Explanation: Kite surfing is being introduced for the first time at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, this year.

5. In which Asian Games did cricket make its debut as a medal sport?

A) 1982 New Delhi

B) 1990 Beijing

C) 2010 Guangzhou

D) 2002 Busan

Ans. C

Explanation: The team sport of Cricket became a medal sport at the 2010 Asian Games. Bangladesh won the gold medal in cricket at the 2010 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

6. Who won the most gold medals in Asian Games?

A) India

B) Japan

C) China

D) North Korea

Ans. C

Explanation: China has bagged the highest number of gold medals in the history of the Asian Games.

7. What is the traditional greeting used at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games?

A) Namaste

B) Sawasdee

C) Konnichiwa

D) As-Salamu Alaykum

Ans. B

Explanation: The word ‘Sawasdee’ means ‘Hello’ in the Thai language.

8. Which Asian country has hosted the Asian Games the most times?

A) India

B) South Korea

C) Thailand

D) China

Ans. C

Explanation: Thailand has hosted the Asian Games the most number of times including in 1966, 1970, 1978 and 1998.

9. In the 1998 Hiroshima Asian Games, which new event was introduced to the program?

A) Beach Volleyball

B) Synchronized Swimming

C) Roller Skating

D) Fencing

Ans. A

Explanation: Beach volleyball at the 2022 Asian Games is being held in Ningbo, China. In this edition, 16 nations are playing in the men's competition, and 11 nations are participating in the women's competition.

10. What is the maximum number of sports that can be included in the Asian Games program?

A) 30

B) 40

C) 45

D) 50

Ans. C

Explanation: The ongoing edition (19th) will see athletes compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines for 481 gold medals.

11. Which Asian Games featured the motto "Ever Onward"?

A) 1962 Jakarta

B) 1974 Tehran

C) 1986 Seoul

D) 1998 Bangkok

Ans. B

Explanation: The 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi, India featured the motto ‘Ever Onward’.

12. Which Asian Games sport involves athletes using a recurve bow to shoot arrows at a target?

A) Shooting

B) Archery

C) Equestrian

D) Fencing

Ans. B

Explanation: Archers at the Asian Games use either a recurve or compound bow and compete in the discipline of target archery.

