Asian Games 2023 India Squad: Men's, Women's Players List and Captain for Cricket Matches
The Asian Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which brings together athletes from various countries in Asia. The Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8. The event includes a wide range of sports, including cricket, which is a popular sport in many Asian countries.
In 2023, India will be participating in the Asian Games with a strong squad for cricket matches. The Asian Games 2023 India Squad for cricket matches has been announced for both Men’s and Women’s cricket teams. The squad selection process was rigorous, with selectors carefully considering the players' performances and skills. The team captains for the men's and women's teams have also been named, bringing a sense of leadership and experience to guide the squads towards victory in the upcoming tournament.
Asian Games 2023 Men’s Team Squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the men’s squad for the tournament that will be held in Hangzhou, with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm. Here is the complete squad:
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Rahul Tripathi
- Tilak Varma
- Rinku Singh Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)
- Washington Sundar
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Avesh Khan
- Arshdeep Singh
- Mukesh Kumar
- Shivam Dube
- Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)
- Akash Deep
Standby players
- Yash Thakur
- Sai Kishore
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Deepak Hooda
- Sai Sudarsan
Asian Games 2023 Women’s Team Squad
For the first time ever, India will have teams in both men's and women's cricket at the Asian Games. Here is the complete squad for the women’s cricket team:
- Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
- Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain)
- Shafali Verma
- Jemimah Rodrigues
- Deepti Sharma
- Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper)
- Amanjot Kaur
- Devika Vaidya
- Pooja Vastrakar
- Titas Sadhu
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- Minnu Mani
- Kanika Ahuja
- Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper)
- Anusha Bareddy
Standby players
- Harleen Deol
- Kashvee Gautam
- Sneh Rana
- Saika Ishaque
The 2023 Asian Games will kickstart on September 28 and will go on till October 8, 2023. A total of 45 nations excluding the host, China, will take part in the tournament.
