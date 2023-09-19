Asian Games 2023 India Squad: Men's, Women's Players List and Captain for Cricket Matches

The Asian Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which brings together athletes from various countries in Asia. The Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8. The event includes a wide range of sports, including cricket, which is a popular sport in many Asian countries.

In 2023, India will be participating in the Asian Games with a strong squad for cricket matches. The Asian Games 2023 India Squad for cricket matches has been announced for both Men’s and Women’s cricket teams. The squad selection process was rigorous, with selectors carefully considering the players' performances and skills. The team captains for the men's and women's teams have also been named, bringing a sense of leadership and experience to guide the squads towards victory in the upcoming tournament.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 All Teams and Squads List

Asian Games 2023 Men’s Team Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the men’s squad for the tournament that will be held in Hangzhou, with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm. Here is the complete squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rahul Tripathi

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

Washington Sundar

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar

Shivam Dube

Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Akash Deep

Standby players

Yash Thakur

Sai Kishore

Venkatesh Iyer

Deepak Hooda

Sai Sudarsan

You May Also Like | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Team Squad

For the first time ever, India will have teams in both men's and women's cricket at the Asian Games. Here is the complete squad for the women’s cricket team:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain)

Shafali Verma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Deepti Sharma

Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper)

Amanjot Kaur

Devika Vaidya

Pooja Vastrakar

Titas Sadhu

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Minnu Mani

Kanika Ahuja

Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper)

Anusha Bareddy

Standby players

Harleen Deol

Kashvee Gautam

Sneh Rana

Saika Ishaque

The 2023 Asian Games will kickstart on September 28 and will go on till October 8, 2023. A total of 45 nations excluding the host, China, will take part in the tournament.

Also Read | Asian Games 2023 Cricket Schedule: Men’s and Women’s Teams, Groups, Match Date and Time