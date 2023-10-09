School Assembly News Headlines For (10 October): Israel Seige on Gaza, 2023 Economics Nobel Prize and Caste Census

10 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 10

10th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular tradition that’s prevalent in schools even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the grounds or the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the event differs from school to school, but the key activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and the news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun are also performed.

Singing prayers, yoga light physical exercise and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they make the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 10 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 10

The National Conference-Congress alliance swept the Kargil election with 22 of 26 seats while BJP only won two. India is set to observe October 10 as Good Manufacturing Practice Day in collaboration with the Indian Drugs Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA). The world’s second largest Hindu temple, the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple was inaugurated in in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, USA. Indian Air Force unveiled a new Ensign on its 91st Anniversary at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami made history as the first woman officer to command the Air Force Day Parade. BJP released a list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh elections. Rahul Gandhi announced that Congress-ruled states will hold caste-based census and economic surveys.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel declared war on Hamas and began a siege of Gaza to eradicate Hamas terrorists and rescue kidnapped hostages.

2) Israel retaliated with air strikes and missile attacks on Gaza and other Hamas terror launch pads, killing over 370 people.

3) The US President ordered US Ships and Aircraft carriers to move closer to Israel in an unwavering show of support amid the war with Palestine.

4) US economist Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Science

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

The 19th Asian Games concluded in Hangzhou, China and India broke its past records with an impressive 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze). World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat the Netherlands by 99 runs. Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 in a stunning upset and broke its losing streak.

Important Days on 10 October

World Mental Health Day

World Homeless Day

World Porridge Day

Thought of the Day

"Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, you are not the rain." — Matt Haig