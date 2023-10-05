School Assembly News Headlines For (6 October): Literature Nobel Prize, Asian Games Day 12 and Sikkim Floods

6 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 6

6th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a customary tradition that’s followed even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the grounds or the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but the key activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and the news is read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, light physical activity and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the news headlines as they make the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 6 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 6

PM Modi launched multiple development projects worth ₹5,000 crore in Rajasthan in preparation for the coming elections. The Union Government established the national turmeric board to focus on the development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in India. Glacial lake burst caused devastating flash floods in Sikkim leading to 14 dead and over 100 people missing. The government issued guidelines titled UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop) to enhance sensitivity, and understanding, and provide support in case of reported self-harm” to prevent suicides among students. Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Imphal; two houses were set on fire. The Madhya Pradesh government announced 35% reservation for women in government jobs.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

2) Mystery illness in Kenya leaves 100 schoolgirls with paralysed legs.

3) The US administration waived 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction on Mexico's border in South Texas.

4) World Teacher’s Day was celebrated across the globe on 5 October as people honoured their teachers and the noble profession.

5) Typhoon Koinu brought chaos to Taiwan, disrupting flights and causing millions to cancel work due to strong winds and rains.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 12: India retained the fourth spot on the medals tally with 86 medals - 21 golds, 32 silvers and 33 bronze. The ODI World Cup 2023 commenced with the 2019 final rematch between New Zealand and England. The Indian Men’s compound archery team bagged the 21st gold at the Asian Games 2023 Delhi court granted Shikhar Dhawan divorce on the grounds of cruelty by the wife.

Important Days on 6 October

World Smile Day

Cerebral Palsy Day

Thought of the Day

"If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love.”

— Maya Angelou