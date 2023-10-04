School Assembly News Headlines For (5 October): Chemistry Nobel Prize, Neeraj Chopra Asian Games and NewsClick Arrests

5 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 5

5th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a deeply followed school custom even to this day. Students and teachers meet on the grounds of the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly differs depending on the type of school, but the key activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and news reading is done by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, light physical activity and yoga can also be included morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the news headlines as they make the students aware of global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 5 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 5

Jammu and Kashmir’s renowned Basohli Pasmina craft earned the prestigious Geographical Indication tag. The World Bank retained India’s FY24 GDP growth at 6.3% but raised the retail inflation forecast to 5.9%. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED after searches at Delhi Home in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Case. Delhi Police arrested NewsClick founder, HR and staffers alleging connection to terrorism and funding from China to manipulate news. The opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Lalu Yadav called for a nationwide caste census after Bihar Results. BJP

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) The USA will unveil the tallest statue of B.R. Ambedkar known as the Statue of Equality in Maryland on October 14.

2) The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

3) 55 Chinese sailors died after a Nuclear Submarine fell prey to a trap laid for the US.

4) Bedbugs outbreak caused havoc in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympics preparations, infesting hotels, cinemas and hospitals.

5) Pakistan ordered illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghans to leave due to security problems.

6) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by Republicans in a historic vote, triggering a political row.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India, while Kishore Jena won silver. India reached the Asian Games 2023 finals after beating Korea 5-3. Lovlina Borgohain won the silver medal in women’s 75kg boxing at the Asian Games 2023, the Men’s relay team won gold, and Ojas-Jyothi won the archery gold. The Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from October 5. Sachin Tendulkar was named the Global Ambassador.

Important Days on 5 October

World Teacher’s Day

James Bond Day

Thought of the Day

“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”

― Confucious