School Assembly News Headlines For (4 October): Delhi Earthquake, Rahul Gandhi Caste Survey Comments and Asian Games 2023 Medals

4 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 4

4th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a religiously followed school tradition even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the grounds of the hall every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly differs depending on the type of school, but the main activities remain the same. The principal or any other school head gives a speech, and news reading is done by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

Singing prayers, light physical exercise and yoga can also be included morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the news headlines as they make the students aware of global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 4 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 4

Justin Trudeau said Canada was not looking to escalate the situation with India after its 40 diplomats were asked to leave India. Congress’ Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide caste census and gave the slogan “jitni abadi, utna haq” leading to fierce debates within and outside the party. Maldives new pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu proposed to send back all foreign troops which mostly contained the Indian military. 6.2 magnitude Earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR, with the epicenter being in Nepal. Heavy rainfall to continue in Odisha and East India until October 7. MIG-21s will stop flying after 2025 and take part for the last time in the IAF Day flypast.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Indonesia launched “Whoosh,” Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway and will reduce travel time between Jakarta and Bandung.

2) Pakistan’s economic crisis worsened as inflation soared to 31.4% amid rising fuel and electricity prices.

3) The Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 was awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier for their experiments and methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.

4) The EU and USA promised more aid to Ukraine after the war intensified with Russia’s massive attacks that killed over 300 soldiers.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Parul Chaudhary and Annu Rani win Gold for India in women’s 5000m and javelin throw events. India's men’s cricket team beat Nepal by 23 runs to reach the semi-finals. The Indian men’s football team won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) under-19 championship after beating Pakistan 3-0. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured a berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics after reaching the Asian Games 75kg boxing final. The Indian women’s hockey team beat Hong Kong 13-0 to reach the semi-finals.

Important Days on 3 October

World Animal Day

Thought of the Day

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar