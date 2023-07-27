Today’s School Assembly Headlines (28 July): PM Modi, Telangana Rains, Niger Coup and Japan Open 2023

28 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

28th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something every student remembers attending at school It was compulsory and was often the first thing a student did on a school day. This old tradition continues to prevail even today.

The format of the assembly hasn’t varied much either. Prayers, speeches, and news reading remain a core part of any morning school gathering. The school assembly can also include debates, fun skits and physical exercises for students. The morning assembly sets the mood for the following day by boosting students’ spirits.

The top news headlines are read by students, usually of the preceding day and in the English language to inform students about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put considerable effort into curating the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to make your task easier. You can check out the 28 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 28

Conjucitivitis cases soared in Delhi due to rain and waterlogging. Delhi High Court allowed St Stephen’s College to give 15% weightage to interviews and 85% to CUET for admission of Christian students. Heavy rains batter Telangana. Many parts of Hyderabad battled waterlogging. PM Modi promises to make India one of world’s top 3 economies in his third term.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to resign from his post after almost four decades. India Artificial Intelligence ('India AI') signed an MoU with 'META' to promote advancements in emerging technologies in the country. Niger soldiers overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum’s government in a coup. July 2023 was declared the hottest month ever in human history.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Forward player Uttam Singh was given the command of the junior Indian hockey team in the upcoming four-nation tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. Mohammed Siraj was ruled out of West Indies ODI games as a precautionary measure against injury. Lakshya Senand pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced into quarter-finals of Japan Open 2023. India Men’s Hockey team played to a draw against the Netherlands in the Men’s Four Nations tournament.

Important Days on 28 July

World Nature Conservation Day

World Hepatitis Day

World Press Freedom Day

Thought of the Day

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary” ― Steve Jobs