Today’s School Assembly Headlines (27 July): Noida Floods, Parliament No Confidence Motion and ICC World Cup

27 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 27

27th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something every student recalls attending at school It was mandatory and was often the first activity a student performed on a school day. The long-running custom continues to prevail even today.

However, the format of the assembly hasn’t varied much. Prayers, speeches, and news reading remain a key part of any morning school gathering. The school assembly can also include debates, fun skits and physical exercises for students. The morning assembly defines the mood for the following day by lifting students’ spirits.

The top news headlines are read by students, usually of the preceding day and in the English language to inform students about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put a lot of effort into curating the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to make your task easier. You can check out the 27 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 27

India commemorated the heroes of the Kargil War on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the fallen servicemen. Manipur mob set fire to two security buses, no injuries were reported. The situation remained volatile in many areas amid widespread protests. Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed the final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre. Heavy rain brought flooding and waterlogging in Delhi-NCR. More rain is expected in the following days. Lok Sabha speaker accepted the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the central government over Manipur violence. Conjunctivitis cases spread in Delhi, 100 cases reported daily in AIIMS.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Wang Yi was appointed China’s new Foreign Minister, replacing the missing Qin Gang. Typhoon Doksuri hit the Philippines, displacing over 12,000 people. Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal battle deadly wildfires. A firefighting plane crashed in Greece. Russian destroyed Ukraine’s only Skyguard/Aspide defence system.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India and Pakistan match in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup could be rescheduled due to Navaratri. KL Rahul exists while Sanju Samson returns to the Indian squad for the West Indies ODI series. Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of the Japan Open 2023 by defeating higher-ranked shuttlers.

Thought of the Day

“Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you can make a leader out of him or her.” - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw