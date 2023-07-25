Today’s School Assembly Headlines (26 July): Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket Wickets, Kargil Vijay Diwas and Chandrayaan-3

26 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

26th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity every student recalls being a part of at school. It was compulsory and was often the first thing a student did on a school day. The long-standing custom continues to persist even today.

However, the format of the assembly hasn’t changed much over the years. Speeches, prayers, and news reading remain a key part of any morning school gathering. The school assembly can also include fun skits, debates and light physical exercises for students. The morning assembly defines the tone for the following day by lifting students’ spirits and boosting their mood.

The top news headlines of the current and preceding day are read by students, usually in the English language to inform students about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put a lot of effort into preparing the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to help you with it. You can check out the 26 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 26

ISRO successfully completed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first greenfield airport at Hirasar near Rajkot on 27 July. India readied to celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas in honour of the Kargil War heroes. Manipur internet ban was partially revoked by the government while the opposition plans to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha. Noida faced severe floods due to the rise in the water level of the Hindon River leading to waterlogging and evacuations.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

NSA Ajit Doval met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Johannesburg to discuss bilateral ties. Ecuador declared a state of emergency amid violent clashes and the assassination of the Mayor. Pakistan Election Commission issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former PM Imran Khan. Swedish green activist Greta Thunberg was removed from a climate protest hours after being fined by the court. Russia refused to join the Black Sea grain deal until the UN meets its demands and destroy Ukraine export routes in retaliation to drone strikes.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 712 international wickets. Gauranshi, a resident of Rajasthan, won the gold medal in the team event of the World Youth Deaf Badminton Championship held in Brazil recently. India slipped to number two in the WTC rankings while Pakistan claimed the top spot. Lionel Messi is set to be the new captain of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. Hockey India announced the squad for Men’s Hockey team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held in Chennai. India's Kamaljeet won the Gold Medal in Men’s individual 50-metre Pistol Event at ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship 2023 at Changwon Shooting Range, Korea

Important Days - 26 July

Thought of the Day

“There are two motives for reading a book; one, that you enjoy it; the other, that you can boast about it.” - Bertrand Russell

