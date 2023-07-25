Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Top 10 MCQs for School Students to Solve on the Day

MCQs on Kargil Vijay Diwas: Solve the Top 10 MCQs on Kargil Vijay Diwas to test your knowledge of the Kargil War. These questions can also be important to prepare for the competitive tests held across schools.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 MCQ: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed in India to honour the remarkable victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The war fought from May to July 1999, ended on July 26, 1999. The conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay which was the codename of the Indian military operation in the region. It resulted in the deaths of more than 500 Indian soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to celebrate the day the Indian Army recaptured the strategic Tiger Hill from Pakistani forces and to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war.

How is Kargil Vijay Diwas Important for Students?

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to celebrate India's victory and reaffirm our commitment to our country. It is an important day for India. Students should learn about the war and the sacrifices that the Indian soldiers made to protect their country. This would help them

To understand the importance of national security : The Kargil War was a reminder of the importance of national security. The commemoration of the Kargil Vijay Diwas would help students understand that India is a sovereign nation with borders that need to be protected.

To develop a sense of patriotism : Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to celebrate India's victory and to reaffirm our commitment to our country. This would help in inculcating the feeling of patriotism in our young students.

To learn about the history of India: The Kargil War is an important part of India's history. So, it's important for students to learn about the war and understand how it shaped India's future.

Why should students attempt MCQs on Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) can be a fun and interactive way for students to learn about the Kargil War. With the help of selective MCQs, students will understand the key events of the war, the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers, and the importance of national security.

These questions can also be helpful for students to prepare for the competitive exams they will take in their academic careers.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on Kargil Vijay Diwas

1.What was the code name of the operation launched by the Indian Army to recapture the lost territory in Kargil?

A.Operation Vijay

B.Operation Meghdoot

C.Operation Parakram

D.Operation Orchid

2.When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

A.25 July

B.26 July

C.27 July

D.28 July

3.How many Kargil War Heroes received the Param Vir Chakra award?

A.2

B.5

C.4

D.3

4.Where is the Kargil War Memorial located?

A.Zojila Pass

B.Drass

C.Kargil

D.Leh

5.What is the highest military decoration awarded to Indian soldiers for displaying distinguished acts of valour during war time?

A.Param Vir Chakra

B.Maha Vir Chakra

C.Vir Chakra

D.Shaurya Chakra

6.Who was the Indian Army Chief during the Kargil War?

A.General Ved Prakash Malik

B.General Deepak Kapoor

C.General Vijay Kumar Singh

D.General Bipin Rawat

7.How many Indian soldiers were martyred in the Kargil War?

A.527

B.552

C.577

D.602

8.How many Pakistani soldiers died in the Kargil War?

A.435

B.453

C.506

D.567

9.Which country helped India in the Kargil War?

A.China

B.Russia

C.Israel

D.UK

10.What is the name of the Pakistani general who planned and executed the Kargil infiltration?

A.Pervez Musharraf

B.Abdul Qadir Khan

C.Nawaz Sharif

D.Asif Ali Zardari

Answers to all these questions are mentioned below. So, check the answers and find out how well you know about Kargil War and the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Answers

1. A. Operation Vijay

2. B. 26 July

3. C. 4

4. B. Drass

5. A. Param Vir Chakra

6. A. General Ved Prakash Malik

7. A. 527

8. B. 453

9. C. Israel

10. A. Pervez Musharraf

Books to Read on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

Here are some of the best books to read on Kargil Vijay Diwas:

The Kargil War: A Soldier's Perspective by Col. (Dr.) Anil Ahuja:

Operation Vijay: The True Story of India's Victory in Kargil by Shiv Kunal Verma

Kargil: The Inside Story by Rahul Bedi

The Indian Army: From the Kargil Conflict to the Siachen Glacier by Gen. (Dr.) VP Malik

he Sher Shah of Kargil: The Life and Times of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC by Shiv Kunal Verma

These are only a few of the several books about the Kargil War that have been written. With so many excellent books available, there is bound to be one that is ideal for you.