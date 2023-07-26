Short Speech on Kargil Vijay Diwas in English for School Students 

Respected Principal, honourable judges, teachers, and my dear fellow students, today, we have gathered here to commemorate one of the most significant days in India’s glorious history - Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day of pride, we remember and honour the bravery, valour, and sacrifice of our soldiers who fought valiantly during the Kargil War and emerged victorious. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26th July every year to mark the victory of the Kargil War in 1999. The Indian Armed Forces faced great challenges in the perilous terrain of the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir. During the war, our brave soldiers displayed exceptional courage and determination in the face of adversity. They battled harsh weather conditions, steep mountains, and a determined enemy to defend our borders. The stories of their bravery continue to inspire us to this day. Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the sacrifices Indian soldiers make to ensure that we, as citizens, can live in peace and security. The Kargil War was not just a war of territorial boundaries with Pakistan. Kargil war was, instead, a war for safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation and protecting the citizens living in the conflict-affected areas. It was a war that tested India’s strength, resilience, and unity. Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major General Anuj Nayyar and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar are just a few names from the innumerable list of brave hearts who led India to a victory in Kargil. On this day, let us take a moment to remember each and every family of our soldiers who endured sleepless nights, praying for their loved ones' safe return. It was not just the bravery of our soldiers but also the support and unwavering faith of their families that played a vital role in boosting their morale during the war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is also a reminder of the importance of unity and patriotism. It is a win for the nation, as a whole. During the challenging times, the entire nation came together as one. Indians from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, stood in solidarity with our armed forces. This unity showcased the true spirit of being an Indian, putting the nation above all else. As students and the youth of the nation, we must actively acknowledge and respect the sacrifices of our soldiers. We must cherish the freedom and security they have provided us by sacrificing their lives. It is our responsibility to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that their bravery and valour to protect our nation are always cherished. There is an important underrated lesson to be learnt from the Kargil conflict that often goes unnoticed. Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminder for us to value peace and strive towards resolving conflicts without bloodshed and violence, through dialogue and diplomacy. Countries win war and feel pride but humanity loses and weeps. As the future generation of India, it is our duty to work towards a world where conflicts can be resolved peacefully. As young and active students of India, we must also learn from Kargil War the importance of being prepared for any challenges that may come our way. By focusing on our education, physical fitness, and character development, we can equip ourselves to face any situation that life presents to us. Thank you and JAI HIND!