Today’s School Assembly Headlines (25 July): Twitter Logo Change, Semicon India 2023 and Spain Elections

25 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 25

25th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity every student recalls attending at school. It was mandatory and was usually the first thing a student did on a school day. The long-standing tradition continues to persist today as well.

However, the format of the assembly hasn’t changed much over the years. Speeches, prayers, and news reading remain a core part of any morning school gathering. The school assembly can also consist of fun skits, debates and light physical exercises for students. The morning assembly defines the tone for the coming day by lifting students’ spirits.

The top news headlines of the current and preceding day are read by students, mostly in the English language to spread awareness about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put considerable effort into preparing the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to aid you in that task. You can check out the 25 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 25

Centre showed a willingness to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament amid protests by the opposition and adjournments. PM Modi will inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar on July 28 to showcase India’s semiconductor and chip design innovations. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across North India for the next five days. A yellow alert was declared in many districts. Gyanvapi Mosque survey was put on hold by the Supreme Court for 2 days. Ajay Harinath Singh of Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) won the bid to buy India’s first private hill station, Lavasa in Maharashtra.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Elon Musk replaced the iconic Twitter blue bird logo with X. Climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to face trial in Sweden for disobeying police at a climate rally. The Conservative Popular Party of Spain won the national elections but failed to get a majority, hinting at a political gridlock in the European country. Taiwan held annual evacuation drills amid rising tensions with China.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India broke the 22-year-old test record for the fastest team hundred in the second match against West Indies. India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was heavily fined for her disrespectful behaviour in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli became the 10th cricketer to play 500 matches in international cricket. Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair in the history of the Korea Open to win the men's doubles title.

Important Days - 25 July

World Embryologist Day

World Drowning Prevention Day

Thought of the Day

“Not All Readers Become Leaders. But All Leaders Must Be Readers.”

- Harry S. Truman