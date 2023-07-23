Today’s School Assembly Headlines (24 July): Manipur News, Meitei Exodus Mizoram and Oppenheimer Controversy

24 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 24

24th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity every student can remember appearing in at school. It was usually the first thing a student did on a school day, and the long-standing tradition is still persisting.

The morning assembly sets the tone for the day, boosting students’ morale and lifting their spirits. The format of the assembly has changed over the years, but speeches, prayers, and news reading remain a key part of any morning school gathering.

The school assembly can also include fun role plays, debates and light physical activity for students. The top news headlines of the current and previous day and current day are read by students, mostly in the English language to spread awareness of the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put significant effort into preparing the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to assist you with that task. You can check out the 24 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 24

Meiteis began leaving Mizoram after a threat from a militia group. The Manipur government assured flights and a safe haven in the state. Yamuna level in New Delhi rose again after recent rains. A severe flood alert was declared for Delhi and Noida. Manipur remained tense amid protests and arrests in the viral video case.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Russia’s missile attack severely damaged the Odesa cathedral in Ukraine, killing one person. Heatwaves continued to wreak havoc in Europe. Over 30,000 people were evacuated due to wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer faced criticism in India for insulting Hindus by depicting a sleazy scene involving the Bhagavad Gita.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India lead by 281 runs in the second test match against West Indies. The game was stopped due to rain on the second day. Pakistan A beat India by 128 runs to retain the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 title. Max Verstappen created history after winning the Hungarian GP, overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap and delivering Red Bull its 12th win in a row.

Thought of the Day

“Access to the Vedas is the greatest privilege this century may claim over all previous centuries.”

- J. Robert Oppenheimer