Today’s School Assembly Headlines (21 July): Manipur violence, India’s Passport Rank, R. Praggnanandhaa & World Chess Day

21 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 21

21st July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity every student can recall attending in school. It was usually the first thing a student did at school, and the long-running tradition continues to prevail even today.

The morning assembly sets the tone for the day and helps boosts students’ morale and lift their spirits. The format of the assembly has changed over the year, but prayers, speeches and reading the news remain a key part of any morning school gathering.

The school assembly can also include fun role plays, debates and light physical activity for students. The top news headlines of the current and previous day and current day are read by students, mostly in the English language to spread awareness of the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put considerable effort into preparing the news headlines to be recited during the school assembly, and we’re here to help you with that task. You can check out the 21 July morning assembly news headlines below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 20 July

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 21

Supreme Court and the opposition lashed out at the Centre and Manipur government over shocking violence involving women. Centre may act against Twitter for hosting the viral parading video of Manipur Women. Brij Bhushan received bail from Delhi Court in sexual harassment case levelled against him by prominent wrestlers. Telangana schools faced temporary closure due to heavy rains. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the license of the United India Co-operative Bank for failing to comply with the rules. Rakesh Pal was appointed by the Ministry of Defense as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. 57 countries gave visa-free access to Indian passport holders as the country’s rank improved to 80th position. India’s Anshuman Jihngran became the youngest person to cross the North Channel.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Violence erupted in Baghdad after protesters stormed the Swedish embassy over Quran burning. Apple is building a Generative AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, leading to an exponential rise in the prices of Wheat. India donated $1 million to the United Nations to support the promotion of the Hindi language. Mumbai was ranked as the best Indian city for students in the QS Best Student Cities 2024 ranking at 118th place. No Indian city made it to the top 100.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa won the V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM Chess Tournament 2023 in Hungary. HS Prannoy exited Korea Open 2023 Badminton tournament, while Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarter-finals. India's Women’s cricket team beat Bangladesh by 108 runs in the 2nd ODI. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to tie with India at the top of the ICC World Test Championship.

Thought of the Day

“A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.”

― George Bernard Shaw