Today’s School Assembly Headlines (20 July): India Passport Index Rank, Tessa Bail, Vinesh Phogat Asian Games and World Chess Day

20 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

20th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity most students remember attending from their school days. Although it can’t be termed the most memorable thing about school, the morning assembly is a long-running custom that continues to prevail even today.

Appearing for the assembly in the morning was the first thing students did in school, and it set the tone for the following day. The school morning assembly is an effective method to lift students’ moods early in the day and improve their learning.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but some things have remained common through the years like prayers, speeches and reading the news remain prerequisites. The assembly can also include fun skits, debates and light physical activity for students.

The top news headlines of the current and previous day and current day are read by students, usually in the English language. This is to make the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put great effort into preparing the news headlines to be recited during the school assembly, and we’re here to lend you a hand with that task. You can check out the 20 July morning assembly news headlines below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 19 July

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 20

India came in at 80th place on the Henley Passport Index ranking. Indian citizens can only visit 57 countries without a visa. Supreme Court granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the Godhra riots witness tutoring. Heavy rains hit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. IMD issued a red alert for Raigad, Pune and Palghar. Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally crossed the border to marry her lover was questing by the Anti Terrorist Squad.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Singapore ranked first on Henley Passport Index, overtaking Japan for the most powerful passport in the world. The International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 will be held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea from 17 October. AI automation company Simplify launched InsuranceGPT, the world's first generative AI tool for insurance. Hawaii governor declared a state of emergency due to the threat of Tropical Storm Calvin.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Prithviraj Tondaiman won the bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were exempted from the Asian Games selection trials. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth exited Korea Open 2023 in the first round, while HS Prannoy advanced to round two. World Anti-Doping Agency report revealed inadequate testing of Indian cricketers. Rohit Sharma was the most tested, while Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya weren’t tested for 2 years.

Important Days

International Chess Day

International Moon Day

Space Exploration Day

World Jump Day

Thought of the Day

“I believe that every human has a finite amount of heartbeats. I don't intend to waste any of mine running around doing exercises.”

― Neil Armstrong