Today’s School Assembly Headlines (19 July): Oommen Chandy, PM Modi Port Blair and Russia Ukraine War

19 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly

19th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students have attended and recall from their school days. Although it can’t be called the most memorable thing about school, the morning assembly is a long-standing custom that is prevailing even today.

Turning up for the assembly in the morning was the first thing students did, and it set the tone for the coming day. The school morning assembly is a great method to enhance students’ moods early in the day to improve their learning. The format of the assembly is different everywhere, but some things like prayers, speeches and reading the news remain prerequisites.

It can also include fun skits, debates and light physical activity for students. The news headlines of the previous and current day are read by students, usually in the English language to make the students aware of the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students thoroughly prepare the news headlines to be recited during the school assembly, and we’re here to assist you with that task. You can check out the 19 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 19

PM Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy passed away at the age of 79. India and the United States recently agreed to enhance cooperation on several fronts like strengthening multilateral development banks, promoting climate action and facilitating energy transition. India is set to host the global summit of food safety regulators in New Delhi on July 20 and 21. Tamil Nadu topped NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index Report 2022, overtaking Maharashtra and Karnataka.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for a terrorist attack on the new Crimea Bridge and hit Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolaiv ports in retaliatory attacks. India and France agreed to jointly develop new generation military equipment after PM Modi’s France visit. However, Rafale and Scorpene deals were not mentioned in the statement. Typhoon Talim hit China, Hong Kong and Vietnam forcing flight delays, evacuations and train cancellations. China successfully launched the world’s first methane-fuelled space rocket into orbit named “Zhuque-2”. China, Europe, and Central and North America continued to battle intense heat waves as mercury rose to 52.2 degrees Celsius in China.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Prithviraj Tondaiman won the bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. Australia backtracked on hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games over increasing budget estimates. India’s Ajeet Singh secured Gold Medal at the Para Athletics Championships in Paris with a javelin throw of 65.41 metres.

Thought of the Day

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

― Nelson Mandela