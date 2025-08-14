BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aims to fill 26 vacancies for the Lower Division Clerk post. As per the latest update, the mains written exam will be conducted for this post on September 20, 2025, instead of the preliminary examination. The BPSC LDC cutoff marks will be announced shortly after the mains exam concludes. Candidates scoring more than or equal to this LDC cutoff mark will only be shortlisted for the further selection stages. Till the official cutoff for 2025 is announced, candidates can check the BPSC LDC previous year cut off marks to gauge the competition level and plan their study strategies accordingly.
BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off
Understanding the BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off should be a crucial part of the recruitment drive. It helps candidates get a rough idea of the minimum marks required to excel in the exam and strategise accordingly. Basically, the BPSC LDC mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. Hindi (Paper 1) and General Knowledge (Paper 2). Paper 1 consists of 100 questions, and Paper 2 features 150 questions. Those who clear the BPSC LDC cutoff marks in the mains exam will only be called to appear for the typing and computer test. There are various parameters considered responsible when determining BPSC LDC mains cutoff, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, category, difficulty level, past cutoff trends, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BPSC LDC previous year cut off trends and other details.
BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off Trends
The BPSC LDC cutoff is the minimum marks required to be declared successful in the respective selection stage. Aspirants should analyse the past cutoff trends to gain insights into changes in the minimum passing marks over the years, along with competition trends and the difficulty level of the exam. Typically, the BPSC LDC cutoff marks are released category-wise for both male and female candidates. Get insights into the BPSC LDC previous year cutoff for the prelims exam in the table below.
BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off 2022
The BPSC LDC Cutoff 2022 for the prelims exam was announced on the official website to shortlist candidates for the mains examination. The cutoff list included all the categories, such as General, EWS, SC, ST, EBC, and BC, for both male and female candidates. The General category recorded higher cutoff marks compared to the reserved categories. The Bihar LDC cutoff was 490 for UR male and 473 for UR female candidates. Check the category-wise BPSC LDC previous year cut off marks tabulated below for reference purposes.
|
Category
|
BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off
|
Unreserved
|
490
|
Unreserved (Female)
|
473
|
EWS
|
482
|
EWS(Female)
|
463
|
SC
|
468
|
SC (Female)
|
411
|
ST
|
414
|
EBC
|
482
|
EBC (Female)
|
463
|
BC
|
480
|
BC (Female)
|
469
|
BCL
|
465
|
Disabled (VI)
|
414
Also Check:
How to Access BPSC LDC Cut Off 2025?
The BPSC LDC cutoff will be released online in a PDF file only on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the test should check this cutoff PDF to determine their qualifying status. Refer to the steps below to access the cutoff marks for the BPSC LDC exam:
-
Go to the official BPSC website.
-
On the website’s homepage, select the “BPSC LDC Mains Cutoff 2025” link.
-
The cutoff scores for all the categories will be displayed.
-
Download or print the copies of the cutoff for future reference.
Factors Affecting BPSC LDC Cut Off 2025
Several factors are considered by the exam authorities when deciding the BPSC LDC cutoff for all the categories. Some of them are given below:
-
Number of Test-takers
-
Total Vacancies
-
Difficulty Level
-
Category
-
Marks obtained in the exam
-
BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off Trends
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation