BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aims to fill 26 vacancies for the Lower Division Clerk post. As per the latest update, the mains written exam will be conducted for this post on September 20, 2025, instead of the preliminary examination. The BPSC LDC cutoff marks will be announced shortly after the mains exam concludes. Candidates scoring more than or equal to this LDC cutoff mark will only be shortlisted for the further selection stages. Till the official cutoff for 2025 is announced, candidates can check the BPSC LDC previous year cut off marks to gauge the competition level and plan their study strategies accordingly.

BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off

Understanding the BPSC LDC Previous Year Cut Off should be a crucial part of the recruitment drive. It helps candidates get a rough idea of the minimum marks required to excel in the exam and strategise accordingly. Basically, the BPSC LDC mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. Hindi (Paper 1) and General Knowledge (Paper 2). Paper 1 consists of 100 questions, and Paper 2 features 150 questions. Those who clear the BPSC LDC cutoff marks in the mains exam will only be called to appear for the typing and computer test. There are various parameters considered responsible when determining BPSC LDC mains cutoff, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, category, difficulty level, past cutoff trends, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BPSC LDC previous year cut off trends and other details.