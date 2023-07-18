Today’s School Assembly Headlines (18 July): Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Winner, Niti Aayog Poverty Report and Nelson Mandela Day

18 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

18th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students have attended and remember from their school days. Although it wasn’t the most memorable thing about school, the morning assembly is a long-standing tradition that is flourishing even today.

Turning up for the assembly in the morning was the first thing students did, and it set the tone for the coming day. The school morning assembly is a way to boost students’ morale early in the day to improve their learning capacity. The format of the assembly varies from school to school and has become more contemporary.

But, prayers, speeches and reading the news remain the core components of all school assemblies. It can also include fun skits, debates and light physical exercises. The news headlines of the previous and current day are also read by students, usually in the English language to spread awareness among the students about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students prepare the news headlines to be read in the school environment with great detail, and we’re here to assist you with that task. You can check out the 18 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 18

India and Mongolian troops are set to participate in the 15th edition of the joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Razorpay launched the first international payment gateway in Malaysia. IIT will open its first international campus in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Amit Shah chaired the Regional Conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security' in Delhi, overseeing the destruction of 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore. 135 million Indians moved out of poverty in five years as per the multidimensional poverty index of NITI Aayog. Some schools will remain closed in Delhi on July 18 due to the heavy rain forecast and waterlogging.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismisses the counteroffensive while Ukraine proclaimed that fighting had “intensified.” A female passenger took over control of a US plane pilot after a medical emergency and crash-landed the plane in Massachusetts without serious injuries to anyone. The morality police returned to Iran to enforce dress code rules on women after widespread protests against mandatory-Hijab last year. Joe Biden appointed Indian-American businesswoman Shamina Singh as member of President's Export Council.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 in one of the greatest finals ever to win his second Grand Slam title. Bangladesh beat India by 40 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Women’s ODI series. Keerthana Pandian defeated fellow Indian Anupama Ramachandran in the final to emerge as the IBSF World under-21 women’s snooker champion. Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman won the bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy.

Important Days

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023

World Listening Day

Constitution Day (Uruguay)

Thought of the Day

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

― Nelson Mandela

