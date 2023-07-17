Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Importance and Why is it celebrated?

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Nelson Mandela International Day globally observed on July 18th marks his birth anniversary. This day aims to honour Mandela's lifelong commitment to social justice, reconciliation, and human rights. The day also encourages individuals and communities worldwide to engage in acts of service and make a positive impact in their societies, fostering a spirit of activism, solidarity, and collective responsibility.

What is the theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2023?

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed annually on his birthday. And this year marks his 105th birthday. The official theme to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 is “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food and Solidarity.”This theme is a call to action to act in solidarity with people who are most impacted by challenges like climate change and food insecurity.

Why is Nelson Mandela International Day celebrated?

Nelson Mandela Day is of great importance as it honours the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and former President. It serves as a global call for individuals to dedicate their time and efforts to promote peace, reconciliation, and social justice, in line with Mandela's values and vision. According to United Nations Organisations, “November 2009 - in recognition of the former South African President’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, UN General Assembly declares 18 July "Nelson Mandela International Day". Resolution A/RES/64/13 recognizes Mandela’s values and his dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution; race relations; promotion and protection of human rights; reconciliation; gender equality and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups; the fight against poverty; the promotion of social justice. The resolution acknowledges his contribution to the struggle for democracy internationally and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world.

How is Nelson Mandela International Day celebrated?

Nelson Mandela International Day will be celebrated under the United Nations Campaign Act Now. ActNow is believed to inspire people to act for Sustainable Development Goals. Taking lessons from Nelson Mandela’s love and dedication to protecting the environment, the campaign inspires us to act for the Sustainable Development Goals. As per the organisation,” Every one of us can help limit global warming and take care of our planet. By changing our habits and making choices that have less harmful effects on the environment, we can tackle the climate emergency and build a more sustainable world.

On the other hand, people are urged to spend 67 minutes of their time assisting others on Nelson Mandela Day in honour of the 67 years that Mandela spent serving the public. This can be accomplished by a variety of actions, such as volunteering, doing good deeds, and community service. Addressing social challenges, advancing equality, and creating a better society for all are the main priorities.

In conclusion, Nelson Mandela International Day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of a remarkable leader. It encourages us to embrace Mandela's values of equality, justice, and reconciliation. By dedicating a day to service, we honour his lifelong commitment to making a positive impact on society. Mandela's unwavering dedication to freedom and human rights continues to inspire and guide us in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and harmonious world. Let us remember and celebrate Nelson Mandela's extraordinary life and strive to emulate his vision for a better future.

