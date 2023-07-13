Today’s School Assembly Headlines (14 July): Delhi Yamuna Level, Chandrayaan-3 and PM Modi France Visit

14 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 14

14th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students have experienced in their school-going days. Attending the assembly in the morning was the first thing they did, and the tradition continues to prosper even today. And still, students dread the activity.

The morning school assembly sets the tone for the day and attempts to boost students’ morale in the morning to improve their learning. The format of the assembly has changed over the years, becoming more contemporary with time, but speeches, prayers, and reading the news remain the requisite of all school assemblies. It can also include exciting roleplays, debates and light physical activity.

The news headlines of the previous and current day are read by students, usually in the English language to spread awareness among the students about the global and domestic happenings. Parents and students thoroughly prepare news headlines to be read in the school environment, and we’re here to help you with that task.

You can check out the 14 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 14

1. Yamuna level continued to rise in Delhi and affected commute and metro. Many schools and colleges remain closed in Delhi and Noida till Friday.

2. 10,000 tourists still remain stranded in Himachal Pradesh after authorities evacuated 60,000.

3. India’s much-awaited lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on a LMV3 rocket by ISRO on July 14.

4. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome on his France visit. The defence ministry approved procuring Rafale jets, scorpene subs and naval SCALP missiles from France.

5. 7th Cheetah died in Kuno national park in five months due to shock after a violent fight.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Russia escalated its attack on Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit, inflicting heavy damage and casualties.

2. North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile amidst mounting tensions with the US.

3. IMF approved $3 billion loan for Pakistan.

4. Sweden’s NATO entry won’t be confirmed before October, PM Erdogan said.

5. France is expected to adopt India’s UPI system after PM Modi's visit.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Bangladesh avoids a clean sweep of the series after winning the fourth T20I against India by 4 wickets.

2. Indian star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen open impressively at the US Open 2023.

3. Boxing and MMA are set to clash again after the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou was announced in Saudi Arabia.

4. Barcelona announced the signing of Brazilian football star Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense.

5. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat received notice from the anti-doping agency for failing to declare whereabouts.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to take over 700 wickets in International cricket.

Important Days

Bastille Day or French National Day

Shark Awareness Day

Thought of the Day

“Every great and deep difficulty bears in itself it’s own solution. It forces us to change our thinking in order to find it.”

― Niels Bohr