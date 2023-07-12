Today’s School Assembly Headlines (13 July): Heavy Rains, Yamuna Level and Ukraine NATO Entry

13 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

13th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students are familiar with and dread from their school-going days. Attending the assembly in the morning was the first thing they did, and the tradition continues to prosper even today.

The morning school assembly sets the tone for the following day and boosts students' morale for learning. The format of the assembly has changed over the years, becoming more modern with time, but speech, prayer, and reading current affairs remain the requisite of any school assembly. It can also include entertaining roleplays, debates and physical activity.

The news headlines of the previous and current day are read by students, usually in the English language to spread awareness among the students about the global and domestic happenings. Parents and students thoroughly prepare news headlines suitable to be read in a school environment, and we’re here to help you with that challenging task.

You can check out the 13 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 13

Himachal Pradesh struggled with deadly rains and overflowing dams. 9-foot wall of water flooded Pandoh after the floodgates of a cam were opened suddenly. Rains showed respite on 12 June but people continued to struggle with the aftermath of floods and infrastructure damage in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, red alert was issued on Bihar and parts of Northeast India. Delhi remained on high alert due to the rising Yamuna Level. Situations of flooding arose in many areas. Central Government took big steps to reduce rising tomato prices amidst national outrage, set to procure tomatoes directly from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. TMC swept the rural polls in West Bengal with 34,000 seats, BJP won 9,545 seats. SBI Card appointed Abhijit Chakravorty as MD and CEO for two years. According to a report by Global Firepower, India was ranked fourth in the world's most powerful armies.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Ukraine suffered a setback in NATO joining bid. NATO chief said no timetable set for the war-torn country’s membership. Zelenskyy called the decision ‘unprecedented and absurd’. Turkey backed Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of diplomatic conflicts between the two countries. Turkey expects approval to buy US F-16s and Schengen access after backing Sweden’s NATO entry. Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic entered his 12th Wimbledon Semi-Final after a win over Andrey Rublev. India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden advanced to the quarterfinals of Men’s Doubles at the Wimbledon Championships. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) declined the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) plea to extend the deadline to submit names of the Indian wrestling squad.

Important Days

International Rock Day

Thought of the Day

“I am the master of my failure… If I never fail how will I ever learn”

- CV Raman