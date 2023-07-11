Today’s School Assembly Headlines (12 July): Heavy Rains, Most Valuable IPL Franchise and Ukraine

12 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

12th July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students remember and dread from their school days. Attending the assembly first thing in the morning was the first activity they did, and the tradition continues to hold even today.

The morning school assembly decides the tone for the coming day and is usually the first activity students do in school. The format of the assembly has changed over the years, becoming more modern with time, but prayers, speech, and news reading remain the requisite of any school assembly. It can also include entertaining skits, debates and physical activity.

The news headlines of the preceding and current day are read by students, usually in the English language to spread awareness among the students about the current happenings of the world. Parents and students meticulously prepare news headlines suitable to be read in a school environment, and we’re here to assist you with that challenging task.

You can check out the 12 July morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 12

Himachal Pradesh faced deadly rains yet another day. 30 people lost their lives, while 500 remain stranded due to floods and landslides. Heavy rains continued to lash North India. Schools remain closed, and Amarnath Yatra was suspended in Jammu. The Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) revealed that 415 million people exited poverty in India in 15 years. India and Bangladesh start bilateral trade in rupees in addition to the usual US dollars. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released images ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch on July 14; revealing it opted for a “failure-based design” for the mission.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The United States said it welcomed India’s role in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. NATO leaders set to meet in a key summit in Lithuania with the Russia-Ukraine war as the top agenda and entry of Ukraine into NATO. Northeast America declared a flood alert for over 3 million people due to excessive rains. Peru declared a 90-day national health emergency due to a rise in cases of the incurable Guillain-Barre syndrome. Scientists discover granite beneath the surface of the Moon.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Chennai Super Kings emerged as the most valuable franchise of the Indian Premier League as per a new report. It has a brand value of $212 million. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians take second and third place. 16-year-old Rudransh Khandelwal won the gold medal in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 category at the Word Shooting Para Sports World Cup. Lord Hanuman was announced as the official mascot of the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Thailand. India Women’s Cricket team beat Bangladesh in the second T20I by 8 runs to seal the series.

Important Days

Thought of Day

“A creative man is motivated by the desire to achieve, not by the desire to beat others.”

― Ayn Rand