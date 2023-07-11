Today’s School Assembly Headlines (11 July): Flash Floods in India, Canada Open 2023 and Yamuna Level

News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is something most students remember from their school days. Attending the assembly first thing in the morning was the first thing they did, and the tradition continues to thrive even today.

The morning school assembly sets the tone for the coming day and is usually the first activity students do in school. The format of the assembly has become more modern with time but prayers, speech, and news reading remain the staple of any school assembly. It can also include funny skits, debates and physical activities.

The news headlines of the preceding and current day are read by students, mostly in the English language to spread current affairs to students and boost their general knowledge. Parents and students go to great lengths to prepare the news suitable to be read in a school environment. But we’re here to help you with that challenging task.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 11 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 11

Heavy rains batter North India with schools closed and red alerts issued in many cities. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand battle flash floods and landslides as many commuters and tourists get stranded. Delhi NCR residents battle waterlogging and traffic amidst heavy rains. 34 people lose their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Schools to remain closed in Delhi as Yamuna River water rises to dangerous levels due to rain. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The third G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting commenced in Kevadia, Gujarat. The Supreme Court cautions the Kuki and Metei tribes for using its name for escalating violence in Manipur.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published an updated bulletin on the ozone layer, showing signs of steady recovery. The European Space Agency (ESA) launched the advanced Euclid Space Telescope to study galaxies across billions of light years. New Zealand and European Union sign a free trade agreement. After months of in-fighting, Sudan is on the verge of full-scale civil war, warns UN. Twitter rival, Instagram threads crossed 100 million users within a week of launch. Joe Biden visited the United Kingdom and met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched the Canada Open 2023 title after defeating champion Li Shi Feng. England beat Australia by 3 wickets in the third Ashes test. Australia leads the series 2-1. Priyansh won compound men’s under-21 individual title in the World Youth archery championships in Ireland. Max Verstappen won the Formula One British Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Important Days

Thought of Day

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

― Mahatma Gandhi