Today’s School Assembly Headlines (10 July): Heavy Rains in India, West Bengal Violence and Ukraine War

News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on July 10

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running tradition in most educational institutions in the world, particularly schools. It inspires values of discipline and cultural respect in students while also setting the tone of the day. Attending the morning assembly is mandatory for students, and it’s the first thing they do in school every day.

The format of the morning school assembly can differ vastly. It can comprise prayers or religious activities or entertaining skits, speeches, debates, quizzes and light physical activity as well.

However, reading the news headlines is often the staple in every school assembly and is usually recited in the English language by students.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 10 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 10

Violence erupted in West Bengal during Panchayat Elections. 17 people lost their lives while the SEC ordered repoll in 700 booths. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in many parts of the country. 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in North India. Delhi NCR residents battle flooding and waterlogging. As a result, schools will remain shut in several states for the next few days. Ladakh received unseasonal snowfall and heavy rains, claiming the lives of 5 people. Rains trigger traffic jams, floods and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Centre to add more services to Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the country’s soldiers as it marked the 500 days of the Russia-Ukraine War. UN Security Council is set to hold its first-ever meeting on threats of AI. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned after a deadlock on the issue of migration. Pro-Khalistan protest in London received a muted response from the attendees and strong opposition from the Indian community.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Gukesh defeated Viswanathan Anand in the eighth round of the Rapid event of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament. Shot putter Karanveer Singh dropped out of Asian Championships after failing a dope test. Andy Murray exited Wimbledon 2023 after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Justine Henin received the International Tennis Federation’s highest honour, the Philippe Chatrier Award.

Important Days

Nikola Tesla Day

Global Energy Independence Day

Thought of Day

“What one man calls God, another calls the laws of physics.”

― Nikola Tesla