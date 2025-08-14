BBOSE Exam 2025: The administrators of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination have released the exam schedule for 2025. Additionally, the administration released the BBOSE Time Table 2025 for the BBOSE 12th Class from August 25, 2025, to September 3, 2025. According to the BBOSE exam schedule for class 12, the theoretical subjects will be examined starting on August 25, 2025, and continuing until September 3, 2025. Students who are taking the test should be aware of the BBOSE exam date 2025 in order to avoid missing any crucial exam dates.

All applicants should be aware that we will update the links as soon as the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Sem Exam Time Table 2025 is made available. The Official Notice has also been released by the Bihar Board for the examination on twitter. The tweet has been attached below: