The 2025 exam schedule for 12th class has been released by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). Exams for theoretical topics will be administered in two shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, between August 25, 2025, and September 3, 2025. On the official BBOSE website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in, students can locate and download the whole subject-wise schedule. Additionally, the examination's official announcement was disseminated on Twitter.

Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 14, 2025, 12:22 IST

BBOSE Exam 2025: The administrators of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination have released the exam schedule for 2025. Additionally, the administration released the BBOSE Time Table 2025 for the BBOSE 12th Class from August 25, 2025, to September 3, 2025. According to the BBOSE exam schedule for class 12, the theoretical subjects will be examined starting on August 25, 2025, and continuing until September 3, 2025. Students who are taking the test should be aware of the BBOSE exam date 2025 in order to avoid missing any crucial exam dates.

All applicants should be aware that we will update the links as soon as the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Sem Exam Time Table 2025 is made available. The Official Notice has also been released by the Bihar Board for the examination on twitter. The tweet has been attached below:

BBOSE 12th Class Time Table 2025: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Organization Name

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination

Name of Exam

12th Class

Date Of Exam

25th August 2025 to 03rd August 2025

Mode of Time Table Declaration

Online

Mode of Exam

Offiline, Pen and Paper

Official Site

bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

BBOSE 12th Exam 2025 Date and Time 

The second higher secondary exam for the December session will be administered by the Authority for Open Schooling starting on August 25, 2025. Two shifts of the authorities will perform the examination. Exams for shift one will be administered from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The second shift assessment, however, will take place from 2 to 5:15 p.m.

Subjects

Date of Exam

Science, Yoga and Physical Education

25 Aug 2025

Home Science, Basic Computer

27 Aug 2025

Painting, Mathematics

28 Aug 2025

Hindi, Sanskrit

29 Aug 2025

English, Social Science

30 Aug 2025

Urdu, Indian Culture and Heritage

01 Sep 2025

Business Studies, Maithili

2 Sep 2025

Bhojpuri, Bengali, Arabic, Persian

3 Sep 2025

Steps to Download BBOSE Exam Time Table 2025:

Candidates see the details and download the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Time Table 2025 with ease by following the instructions.

  • Check out the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • Click on the section about the examination.

  • Click through the exam schedules.

  • The Exam Schedules page will appear.

  • Select a course.

  • Course schedules will be displayed for both Regular and Regular/External students.

  • Click the course.

  • The schedule will be displayed.

  • Examine and download.

Reading and comprehending the question paper will take up the first fifteen minutes of the test throughout both shifts. Students who are unable to write will be permitted to use a non-matriculated writer in the meantime, and they will have an extra twenty minutes to complete the exam.

