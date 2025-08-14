BBOSE Exam 2025: The administrators of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination have released the exam schedule for 2025. Additionally, the administration released the BBOSE Time Table 2025 for the BBOSE 12th Class from August 25, 2025, to September 3, 2025. According to the BBOSE exam schedule for class 12, the theoretical subjects will be examined starting on August 25, 2025, and continuing until September 3, 2025. Students who are taking the test should be aware of the BBOSE exam date 2025 in order to avoid missing any crucial exam dates.
All applicants should be aware that we will update the links as soon as the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Sem Exam Time Table 2025 is made available. The Official Notice has also been released by the Bihar Board for the examination on twitter. The tweet has been attached below:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/8obkyaAZxK— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 13, 2025
BBOSE 12th Class Time Table 2025: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination
|
Name of Exam
|
12th Class
|
Date Of Exam
|
25th August 2025 to 03rd August 2025
|
Mode of Time Table Declaration
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offiline, Pen and Paper
|
Official Site
BBOSE 12th Exam 2025 Date and Time
The second higher secondary exam for the December session will be administered by the Authority for Open Schooling starting on August 25, 2025. Two shifts of the authorities will perform the examination. Exams for shift one will be administered from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The second shift assessment, however, will take place from 2 to 5:15 p.m.
|
Subjects
|
Date of Exam
|
Science, Yoga and Physical Education
|
25 Aug 2025
|
Home Science, Basic Computer
|
27 Aug 2025
|
Painting, Mathematics
|
28 Aug 2025
|
Hindi, Sanskrit
|
29 Aug 2025
|
English, Social Science
|
30 Aug 2025
|
Urdu, Indian Culture and Heritage
|
01 Sep 2025
|
Business Studies, Maithili
|
2 Sep 2025
|
Bhojpuri, Bengali, Arabic, Persian
|
3 Sep 2025
Steps to Download BBOSE Exam Time Table 2025:
Candidates see the details and download the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Time Table 2025 with ease by following the instructions.
-
Check out the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.
-
Click on the section about the examination.
-
Click through the exam schedules.
-
The Exam Schedules page will appear.
-
Select a course.
-
Course schedules will be displayed for both Regular and Regular/External students.
-
Click the course.
-
The schedule will be displayed.
-
Examine and download.
Reading and comprehending the question paper will take up the first fifteen minutes of the test throughout both shifts. Students who are unable to write will be permitted to use a non-matriculated writer in the meantime, and they will have an extra twenty minutes to complete the exam.
