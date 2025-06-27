Uniraj Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Rajasthan University UG and PG Marksheet

Uniraj Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently published all the semester results for various UG & PG courses, including BA LLB, B.Ed, M.Sc, MA, BSc, BBA, BCom, BPEd, and other examinations. Rajasthan University Result 2025 is now available online at the official website - uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can view and download their uniraj.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Uniraj 2025 result PDF, students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth. Rajasthan University Result 2025 As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Uniraj results on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in. Rajasthan University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Uniraj Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Uniraj results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University- uniraj.ac.in Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option available there. Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find” Step 5: The result will show on the screen. Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference Direct Links to University of Rajasthan Results 2025 Check here the direct link for the University of Rajasthan Results 2025 for various semester examinations Course (Short Name) Semester Result Date Result Link M.Sc. IT IV 12-08-2025 Click here M.A./M.Sc. Psychology II 12-08-2025 Click here M.Sc. Microbiology II 12-08-2025 Click here MCA IV 12-08-2025 Click here B.A. B.Ed. (Integrated) Part IV 10-08-2025 Click here B.Sc. B.Ed. (Integrated) Part IV 10-08-2025 Click here B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr) II 08-08-2025 Click here B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr) IV 08-08-2025 Click here B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr) VI 08-08-2025 Click here B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr) VIII 08-08-2025 Click here

Details Mentioned on Uniraj Marksheet 2025 Rajasthan University has released the Uniraj result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The Uniraj Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Highlights of University of Rajasthan University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947. The University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.