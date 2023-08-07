Today’s School Assembly Headlines (7 August): Haryana Nuh Demolitions, Gyanvapi Survey, Imran Khan Arrest and Chandrayaan-3

7 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

7th August, School News Headlines Today: Morning assembly is a timeless tradition in schools around the world. Students gather with their teachers and friends first thing in the morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school morning assembly may have changed over the years, but not by much. Speeches, prayers and news headlines still remain a key part of any school gathering. Students also participate in physical exercises and role plays.

Morning assembly is an important component of school life. It helps to set the tone for the day and gives students a chance to learn about current events happening in the world. On that note, check the latest news headlines for 7 August to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 7

Several shops, homes and businesses associated with violence accused were demolished in Nuh, Haryana. PM Modi launched a redevelopment project for 508 railway stations worth ₹24,470 crore. Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit successfully, ISRO confirmed on August 5. Varanasi Court granted four weeks for the Gyanvapi mosque survey while the Supreme Court also permitted the ASI survey. Delhi Services Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday. AAP, Congress issued whips to all MPs.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was sentenced to a 3-year prison term in the Toshakhana corruption case. Taliban reportedly banned girls from studying beyond grade 3 in Afghanistan. ECOWAS deadline for Niger to reinstate the ousted former president expired and military intervention is now expected. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow continued to come down hard with drone attacks and intensive air raids.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India beat West Indies by two wickets in the second T20I and took the series lead 2-0. Indian hockey team beat Malaysia 5-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. HS Prannoy lost to Weng Hong Yang of China in the Australian Open 2023 final. The US Soccer team were eliminated from the World Cup after losing to Sweden 5-4 on penalties.

Important Days on 7 August

National Handloom Day

Thought of the Day

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”

- APJ Abdul Kalam