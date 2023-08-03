Today’s School Assembly Headlines (4 August): Haryana Violence, Delhi Services Bill and Gyanvapi Survey

4 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

4th August, School News Headlines Today: If there’s one activity everyone remembers from their school days, it’s the morning assembly. Congregating with your friends, teachers, and the rest of the school first thing in the morning used to be compulsory. And the tradition is followed to this day as well.

The format may have changed with time but speeches, prayers, news headlines, physical exercise and role plays are still key parts of any school assembly. The morning assembly lifts the students’ spirits and sets the tone for the coming day.

The top news headlines of the preceding or current day are also read by students, usually in the English language, to inform their peers about domestic and international current affairs.

Students and their parents put substantial effort and time into curating the news headlines for the morning school assembly, and we’re here to ease your task. You can check out the 4 August morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 4

Situation remained tense in Haryana with many Muslims deciding to offer Friday prayers at home. 176 people were arrested in connection with rioting. Allahabad High Court dismissed the Mosque committee’s challenge to the ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque. Delhi services bill was passed in Lok Sabha while the Opposition walked out in protest. The bill replaces a Supreme Court directive granting the Delhi government command over most services.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

China faced historic flooding after receiving the highest rainfall in 140 years. Indian-American Shohini Sinha was appointed the field chief of the FBI in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Senegal threatens to send soldiers to Niger if ECOWAS intervenes to overturn a military coup.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

The 7th Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy began in Chennai with six participating India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia. Pakistan will face India on October 14 in the ODI World Cup. Gianluigi Buffon, former Italy captain and goalkeeper retired from football at the age of 45.

Important Days on 4 August

International Beer Day

Assistance Dog Day

Thought of the Day

“Those who look for the bad in people will surely find it.”

― Abraham Lincoln