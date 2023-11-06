School Assembly News Headlines For (7 November): Delhi Pollution Odd-Even Rule, Cricket World Cup & Israel-Gaza War

7 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 7

7th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that’s widespread in schools even today. Students and teachers assemble on the school grounds every morning for it.

The format of the school assembly is not defined and varies from place to place, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 7 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 7

1) Strong tremors hit Delhi NCR after Nepal suffered a 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

2) The Delhi Government ordered all school classes except 10 and 12 to be held online and implemented the Odd-Even rule from Nov 13-20.

3) Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Delhi for talks with PM Modi.

4) A survey conducted by the McKinsey Health Institute in 2023 revealed that 59% of Indians reported experiencing burnout symptoms.

5) AAP blamed Haryana for Delhi’s air pollution and accused the BJP of maligning Punjab’s image.

6) India-Canada diplomatic relations hit a new low amid Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun’s threats to blow up Air India Flight.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The US deployed a nuclear submarine in the Middle East as the Israel-Palestine war intensified. Palestinian death toll crossed 9,500 which includes over 6,400 women and children. Russia-Ukraine War: A Russian missile attack killed 19 Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region while attending a ceremony for military honours. Pakistan deported another 6,500 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan to bring the total to 1.7 million. Donald Trump held an edge over Joe Biden in five key states in the presidential race as revealed by a new poll.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in match 37 of the tournament. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first batsman to be given out due to timed out after he failed to get ready to bat against Bangladesh bowlers in time. Liverpool’s Luis Diaz will not face any punishment by the Football Association after delivering another message to his kidnapped father. Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrovic to win the record-extending 7th Paris Masters Title.

Important Days on 7 November

National Cancer Awareness Day

Infant Protection Day

Thought of the Day

“If someone judges you,they are wasting space in their mind…Best part, it's their problem.” - CV Raman