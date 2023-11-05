School Assembly News Headlines For (6 November): World Cup India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli 49th ODI Century & Delhi Pollution Alert

6 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 6

6th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that’s followed in schools even today. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds every morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly is not fixed and varies from place to place, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also held.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help inform the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 6 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 6

1) MeitY blocked 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including the Mahadev Book app.

2) Delhi raised the pollution level alert to the highest level, banned trucks and heavy vehicle entry, and construction and ordered work-from-home for 50% of staff in govt and private offices.

3) Amit Shah said the Bihar caste survey showed an inflated population of Yadavs and Muslims.

4) India sent medicines and other aid to Nepal after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the country on November 3.

5) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved maternity, and childcare leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors on par with female officers.

6) Punjab farmers forced government officials to burn stubble after they tried to prevent the practice in a village.

7) Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun threatened to blow up Air India Flight on November 19.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

10 aircraft including Chengdu J-7 and K-8 of China were destroyed after the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Air Force base. Hamas claimed Israel bombed a refugee camp in Gaza, killing over 30 people. Israel reported hitting 2500 targets as it continued its offensive against Gaza. 345 IDF soldiers have lost their lives so far. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the minister for comments about “nuking Gaza.” Netanyahu rejected all talks for a humanitarian pause to the Israel-Gaza war unless Hamas freed all hostages.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: India defeated South Africa in match 37 by 243 runs. Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI and 79th International century on the occasion of his 35th birthday. India beat Japan 1-0 in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final. Bangladesh players skipped training in Delhi before the Sri Lanka match due to severe air pollution.

Important Days on 6 November

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

National Nachos Day

Thought of the Day

“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game.” ― Sachin Tendulkar