School Assembly News Headlines For (3 November): Cricket World Cup India vs Sri Lanka, Israel-Gaza War & Delhi Pollution

3 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 3

3rd November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a widespread school event that involves students and teachers gathering on the school grounds every morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly can differ from place to place, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal or any other top school authority speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and role-plays are also held.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help educate the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 3 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 2 November

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 3

1) Delhi primary schools will remain shut on November 3,4 due to severe air quality in the city.

2) India aimed to digitise 20% of GDP by 2025, revealed MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the global AI summit in the UK>

3) Mahua Moitra walked out of the meeting with the ethics panel after it asked her “filthy questions” regarding the bribing scandal.

4) The Supreme Court reserved a verdict in the challenge to the electoral bonds scheme.

5) Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summon in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy scam and risked getting arrested.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

After Bolivia and Jordan, Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Israel and expelled envoys. General elections in Pakistan will be conducted on February 11. Iran urged Islamic nations to boycott Israel and halt the trade of oil and food. Joe Biden called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas War. Four people - 3 Palestinians and 1 Israeli was killed in raids in West Bank

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs to reach the semi-finals. Mohammed Shami overtook Zaheer Khan to become India’s top wicket-taker in ICC World Cups with 45 wickets in 14 innings. PM Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes after their stunning performance at the Para Asian Games 2023.

Important Days on 3 November

World Jellyfish Day

National Housewife Day

Thought of the Day

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.”

― Sachin Tendulkar