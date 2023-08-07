Today’s School Assembly Headlines (8 August): Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Return, India-West Indies T20 and Manipur News

8 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

8th August, School News Headlines Today: Morning assembly is an enduring tradition that is witnessed in schools around the world. The assembly is nothing but a gathering of students and teachers, usually in the morning.

The principal addressed the students with thoughtful words, and there can be speeches, prayers, or light physical activity. The major news headlines of the current or preceding day are also read by students. Oftentimes, there are stage performances, and role plays as well.

Morning assembly is an important part of school life and is mandatory for all students to attend. It helps set the tone for the day and boosts students’ morale in the morning. The news headlines are a must for any school assembly, and students work hard to prepare the. On that note, check the latest news headlines for 8 August to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 8

Kuki People’s Alliance withdrew support from the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was restored after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case. India imposed anti-dumping duty on optical fibre imports from China, South Korea and Indonesia. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi defended Delhi Services Bill as “perfectly valid” in the Rajya Sabha, prompting walkouts from four women MPs. Data Protection Bill was cleared in Lok Sabha amid the opposition’s fierce demand for a discussion on Manipur.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Ukraine said it held “productive” peace talks in Saudi Arabia, while Russia termed it a doomed attempt. Hun Manet, son of former PM Hun Sen, was appointed the Prime Minister of Cambodia by King Norodom Sihamoni. Iraq became the 18th country to eliminate Trachoma as recognized by the World Health Organization. Niger closed its airspace after refusing the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate the former president or face military intervention. Tension arose between the Philippines and China over illegal activities in the South China Sea. The Chinese Coast Guard reportedly water cannoned the Philippines’ military supplies.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Prarthana Thombare won the doubles title in the women's tennis hardcourt event in Barcelona, Spain. Maharashtra's 17-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swamy become India’s youngest individual gold medallist at the World Archery Championships. West Indies beat India by 2 wickets in the third T20I of the ongoing series.

Important Days on 8 August

Quit India Movement Day

International Cat Day

Thought of the Day

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

― Marie Curie