School Assembly News Headlines For (8 November): Delhi Pollution, Chattisgarh Elections, World Cup & Israel-Gaza War

8 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly:

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 8

8th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that's observed in schools even today.

The format of the school assembly is not defined and varies from institution to institution, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help spread awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 8 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 8

1) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pitched 65% reservation in Bihar after the reports of the Caste Census.

2) The Supreme Court ordered Punjab and other states to stop stubble burning amid worsening AQI in Delhi NCR.

3) After Allahabad and Faizabad, the UP government plans to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh.

4) BJP and Sena-NCP alliance won the Gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra.

5) Chattisgarh saw a 71% voter turnout for the 2023 elections.

6) Delhi, Punjab airports barred visitors after Khalistani terrorist Pannun’s threat to blow up Air India flight.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Vladimir Putin is expected to run for the 2024 presidential post again to guide Russia through its “most perilous period.” Israel claimed it split the Gaza strip in two to isolate Hamas’ leadership as it prepared its strategy to enter Gaza City. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the prolonged military presence in Gaza and said Israel was open to “little pauses” in the war. Antony Blinken arrived in Japan for the G7 foreign ministers to meet with the Israel-Hamas war topping the discussion agenda.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia and Afghanistan faced each other in match 39. Sri Lanka’s court restored the Cricket Board after it was fired days after the national cricket team’s humiliating loss to India. Mumbai City FC lost to Al Hilal 0-2 in the AFC Champions League. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews criticized his timed-out dismissal as disgraceful and demanded justice.

Important Days on 8 November

World Radiography Day

Thought of the Day

“We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something. ”

― Marie Curie