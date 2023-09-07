Today’s School Assembly Headlines (8 September): G20 2023, PM Modi ASEAN Summit & International Literacy Day

8 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 8

8th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a deeply honoured tradition in schools and continues to remain so even to this day. Students and teachers gather every morning in the hall or ground to attend the school assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, news headlines are read and fun activities like role play, debates and talent shows are performed by students.

Prayers, yoga physical exercise and singing the national anthem are also included in the school assembly. They help make the students aware of global and domestic happenings and improve their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 8th September to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 7 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 8

G20 Summit Delhi: Traffic Police launched its G20 Virtual help desk for real-time updates for commuters’ convenience. DMK MP A. Raja compared Sanatana Dharma with HIV, resulting in BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai calling the party “Dengue, Malaria and Kosu.” G20 Summit: Many private offices asked employees to work from home, schools remain closed, and shops remain shut. CP and Khan Market closure will result in a 450 crore loss, said traders. India’s solar mission Aditya-L1 took a selfie in space; ISRO shared images of Earth and Moon. Janmashtami was celebrated in Mathura and other parts of India with great enthusiasm as devotees indulged in Dahi Handi, songs, and feasts to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante crab-walked up a razor-wire-topped wall to escape US prison. Russia slammed the “inhuman” US for sending depleted Uranium shells toxic for civilians and soldiers alike. Russia hit Kyiv and Odesa in a destructive aerial blitz, that also destroyed many Ukrainian drones. PM Modi outlined India’s 12-point plan to strengthen India-ASEAN cooperation and connectivity, to counter China’s BRI.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) India lost to Iraq 5-4 in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the Football King’s Cup semifinal.

2) Pakistan Cricket Board demanded compensation for losing money due to Asia Cup Matches changing venue to Sri Lanka.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Ballon d’Or shortlist for the first time since 2003.

4) Pakistan topped the Asia Cup 2023 points table after beating Bangladesh and will face India in the Super 4 stage on September 9.

Important Days on September 8

International Literacy Day

World Physical Therapy Day

Thought of the Day

“A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy will achieve neither perfection nor security”

― Henry Kissinger