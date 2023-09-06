Today’s School Assembly Headlines (7 September): G20 2023 Delhi, Krishna Janmashtami and One Nation, One Election

7 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 7

7th September, School News Headlines Today: The school assembly is a long-running custom

followed strictly even today in educational institutions. Every morning, students and teachers congregate in the grounds or the school hall to attend the assembly.

The setup of the morning assembly depends on the type of school but has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or another senior head gives a speech, students read out the top news headlines and perform in skits, talent shows, debates or other fun activities.

Physical exercise, prayers, yoga or singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that is a must for any school assembly. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings and increases their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 7 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 6 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 7

PM Modi addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on eradicating Sanatana Dharma saying it needs a proper response. One Nation, One Election meeting was held today at Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind’s residence as BJP plans to fulfil its major election promise. Controversy erupted in India over the reported name change to Bharat, with the Opposition and Central government fighting over the constitution and ancient history of India. The special session of Parliament will be held in the new building from September 19. The government is expected to discuss One Nation, One Election and Bharat name change. Citizens celebrated Janmashtami in many parts of the country, with great enthusiasm. The Supreme Court granted interim protection to Editors Guild of India Members from Manipur Police FIRs over allegations of fueling violence. Delhi Police upped patrolling in the city ahead of the G20 Summit. No lockdown will be implemented, but the New Delhi area will be deemed a controlled zone, and many restrictions will be imposed on travelling.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Former right-wing Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, who participated in the Jan 6 US Capitol Riots was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Russia destroyed Ukraine's drones in a deadly attack and killed 16 people in a missile attack in Donetsk. After deadly wildfires, severe rainstorms hit Greece displaying extreme weather patterns in the European country. Indo-Pacific, China Map issue and trade will be on the agenda during PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN summit. The UK’s second largest city Birmingham declared itself bankrupt due to equal play claims.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) Australia announced its full 15-player squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

2) Indian shuttlers pair Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy exited the BWF China Open 2023.

3) BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla returned with positive news after a visit to Pakistan.

4) Spain’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda set to be sacked as Women’s team coach in light of Luis Rubiale.

5) Fans flock to buy India vs. Pakistan World Cup match tickets for 50 Lacs.

Important Days on September 7

Krishna Janmashtami

Brazil Independence Day

Buy a Book Day

International Day of Clean Air

Google Commemoration Day

Thought of the Day

“You need to get one thing done well, or else you don't have permission to do anything else.”

- Larry Page